Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 Coming to Netflix in February 2020

The second season of the documentary series that follows the Formula 1 season is coming to Netflix in February 2020. Here’s what we know about the second season including when you’ll be able to stream the new episodes on Netflix around the world.

As we reported back in July 2019, we knew Netflix’s documentary crews would once again be covering the latest F1 season. F1 is a growing sport and although one day we could envisage Netflix covering the events either live or shortly after, for now, they’re doing these well-produced season recaps which often takes a look at the F1 season from different perspectives.

As per most seasons of F1, the real stories come from the middle of the grid as Lewis Hamilton once again swept to victory in the driver’s championships. Likewise in the constructor’s championship Mercedes kept their healthy margin against Ferrari while McClaren, Renault, and Toro Rosso battled it out in the middle of the pack.

This season is set to be even better than the first season (which arrived on Netflix in March 2019) because it has the involvement of every team. Notably, for season 1, Mercedes did not partake in the docu-series.

Season 2 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive is set to release on Netflix globally on February 28th, 2020

Netflix is also set to release another popular documentary series in February 2020 with the return of The Chef Show which returns with its third volume.

We’re still waiting for an official trailer for the upcoming second season which should be with us in the first couple weeks of February 2020.

In the meantime, Formula 1 has been excellent at uploading new content to their YouTube channel as of late presenting a huge treasure trove of videos and this one below is essential going into season 2 of Drive to Survive as it gives a preview of the 2019 F1 Season.

