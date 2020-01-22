The Chef Show Volume 3 Coming to Netflix in February 2020

Jan Favreau and Roy Choi cooked up another excellent course for The Chef Show in volume 2. With an array of delicious dishes, banter and celebrity guests, The Chef Show has easily been one of the most entertaining and watchable Originals of 2019. But is The Chef Show returning for volume 3? The answer is yes and it’s arriving on Netflix in February 2020!

The Chef Show was inspired by Jon Favreau’s 2014 film of a similar name Chef. In preparation and during the production of the film, Favreau was coached by Roy Choi. While the film wasn’t the largest commercial success of Favreau’s career, it was highly praised by critics, and for food lovers, it’s a must-watch. We’ve put together a full list of the recipes done by the show here.

With a mutual love of food between the two friends pair, this inspired them to create a series where they can experiment with recipes, discuss and cook food, and also collaborate with some of the best in the culinary world. Not to mention plenty of celebrity friends to cook with too.

The Chef Show Volume 3 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 01/22/2020)

Considering the popularity of the series, Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi, we were fully expecting to get another season, however, as with most docu-series, we don’t get official confirmations on renewals until the release date has been announced. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like the wait between seasons is long with season 2 having released in September 2019 just months after the July 2019 release for season 1.

Despite hectic schedules, Jon Favreau will be back for a third season.

When will The Chef Show Season 3 be on Netflix?

Thanks to the February 2020 Netflix schedule being released, we now know that season 3 of The Chef Show is due to release on Netflix on February 19th, 2020.

How have subscribers taken to The Chef Show?

It’s not hard to understand why The Chef Show has grown in popularity so quickly.

Food and streaming, go hand in hand. Naturally, seeing the delicious dishes being made would make many mouths water.

it’s probably not smart to watch The Chef Show before bed because now I wanna throw down in the kitchen!@ChefRoyChoi & @Jon_Favreau are back it it with another volume of their deliciously awesome show on @netflix! 😘👌 #theChefShow 👨🏻‍🍳 — 8oh8 (@antman8o8) September 16, 2019

Thank you @netflix, @Jon_Favreau and @ChefRoyChoi for The Chef Show. Such a beautiful, wonderful, genuine piece, like hanging out in the kitchen with brilliant friends. I was so delighted when @dave_filoni showed up! — Geoffrey Long (@geoffreylong) September 15, 2019

Are you looking forward to seeing another volume of The Chef Show on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!