‘The Four Seasons’ Netflix TV Adaptation: Steve Carell Cast & Filming Underway

Tina Fey is co-creator, producer, and starring in Netflix’s television adaptation of Alan Alda’s 1981 movie Four Seasons. Steve Carell and Colman Domingo have been cast, and filming is underway. We’ll track everything you need to know about The Four Seasons, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

The Four Seasons is an upcoming Netflix Original and television adaptation of Alan Alda’s 1981 movie of the same name. Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield are the co-creators and writers of the series. All three are listed as executive producers and are joined by Eric Gurian (Mean Girls), David Miner (Never Have I Ever), and Jeff Richmond (Mulligan). Alan Alda and Marissa Bergman are listed as producers.

The two production companies working on the series are Universal Television and Fey’s production, Little Stranger, Inc.

What is the plot of The Four Seasons?

We have a synopsis for the upcoming adaptation of The Four Seasons:

“A series adaptation based on the 1981 film of the same name, which followed three couples who take vacations together each season and the changes in the group dynamic when one of the couples splits up and the man brings a much younger woman on subsequent trips.”

Who are the cast members of The Four Seasons?

The first cast member announced was Tina Fey.

The actress and comedienne have starred in and produced multiple Netflix projects. She previously starred in the Netflix film Wine Country and shows such as Girls5eva and Mulligan, and she had a guest appearance on an episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. She created and produced the beloved Netflix sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Fey’s upcoming role in The Four Seasons will be her first regular television role since 30 Rock.

Outside of Netflix, she has starred in and produced multiple movies and television shows, including Mean Girls, 30 Rock, Sisters, and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.

For several years, Tina Fey wrote and starred on Saturday Night Live.

Joining the cast of The Four Seasons are Steve Carell (The Office), Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Kerri Kenney (Reno 911!), Erika Henningsen (Girls5eva), and Marco Calvani (Borgia).

What is the production status?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming begins in New York on September 9th, 2024, and is scheduled to end by December 18th, 2024.

What is the episode count?

There will be a total of eight episodes. Each episode has an expected runtime of 30 minutes.

It has been reported that the budget of each episode will be between $2 million to $3 million.

Are you looking forward to watching The Four Seasons on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!