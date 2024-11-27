Anime Netflix News

‘The Summer Hikaru Died’ Netflix Anime Series: 2025 Q3 Release & What We Know So Far

The anime adaptation of The Summer Hikaru Died is coming to Netflix in 2025.

The Summer Hikaru Died Netflix Anime Preview

Picture: The Summer Hikaru Died – CygamesPictures

The anime adaptation of Mokumokuren’s award-winning manga series, The Summer Hikaru Died, will be released on Netflix exclusively outside of Japan in 2025. Here’s everything we know so far about the anime.

The Summer Hikaru Died is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original supernatural horror anime series directed and written by Ryōhei Takeshita. The series is an adaptation of Mokumokuren’s award-winning manga series of the same name. CygamesPictures is the animation studio that produces anime. 

Director Ryōhei Takeshita had the following to say:

“Reading the original work was exciting, and I pondered how to express its frames in animation. Our team was very dedicated to capturing the delicate emotions of Yoshiki and Hikaru, as well as the manga’s beautiful and innovative structure. We look forward to sharing it with you.”

The Summer Hikaru Died Netflix Anime Yoshiki

Picture: Hikaru (left) and Yoshiki (right) – CygamesPictures

When is The Summer Hikaru Died coming to Netflix?

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for The Summer Hikaru Died. The anime will be released in Japan on Nippon TV in Q3 of 2025, and we expect it to be released on Netflix in the same period.

We’re currently waiting for Netflix to announce an official release date.

The Summer Hikaru Died Netflix Anime Preview Poster

What is the plot of The Summer Hikaru Died?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the anime:

“Two best friends living in a rural Japanese village: Yoshiki and Hikaru. Growing up together, they were inseparable… until the day Hikaru came back from the mountains, and was no longer himself. “Something” has taken over Hikaru’s body, memories, feelings… and everything they know begins to unravel.”

Who is the cast of The Summer Hikaru Died?

Shuichiro Umeda provides the voice of Hikaru. 

The actor had the following to say about being cast in the lead role:

“Playing Hikaru was like peering into darkness. Despite uncertainties, my desire to stay connected with Yoshiki was clear, and I approached the role with that strong feeling.”

Shuichiro Umeda The Summer Hikaru Died Netflix Anime Preview

Picture: Shuichiro Umeda (left) is the voice of Hikaru (right)

The only other confirmed cast member is Chiaki Kobayashi, who plays the role of Yoshiki Tsukinaka. Chaiki also expressed his excitement about playing Yoshiki.

“I’m thrilled to voice Yoshiki. From the audition, I felt a whirlwind of emotions — fear, comfort, and uncertainty. My goal was to capture all of Yoshiki’s feelings and melancholy.”

Chiaki Kobayashi The Summer Hikaru Died Netflix Anime Preview

Picture: Chiaki Kobayashi (left) is the voice of Yoshiki.

Are you excited to watch The Summer Hikaru Died on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

