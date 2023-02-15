Freeridge Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

Freeridge is one of the first major comedy releases on Netflix of 2023, but how well is it performing and will we get a season 2? Here’s what we could expect from a season 2 and why we think it’s currently unlikely the series will get renewed.

Serving as a spin-off to On My Block, Freeridge shares the exact location as the mothership series but notably features a brand new cast. The show follows four teens working to reverse a curse after a peculiar old box seems to bring misfortune. The show takes place in September following Season 4 of On My Block ending in May.

So far, Freeridge has picked up good reviews from critics holding an 86% on RottenTomatoes, with The Daily Beast praising it as a “female-led comedy.” At the same time, The Hollywood Reporter concluded Freeridge is a “lighter show than its predecessor” but said “it shares the same empathetic heart” and “playful sense of humor.”

The response to the show from audiences has been mixed thus far, with only 5.7 on IMDb and a 75% on RT.

Freeridge Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Pending

Our Renewal Prediction: Likely cancelation

Things aren’t looking too good for Freeridge. Based on early stats (more on this below), it’s hard to see how the show survives on those metrics alone. With that said, could Netflix lower the bar, given the show fulfills targets particular demographics? We’ll have to wait and see.

We’ve covered before how Netflix decides to renew or cancel its lineup of shows which looks at many metrics, including (but not limited to) completion rates, starters, and cost of the title.

Co-creator of the series, Jeremy Haft, was optimistic about the future of the show while talking to TVLine, saying:

“The world of Freeridge is very rich and vibrant, and there are tons of stories to tell. We’ve always had a tiny grain of hope — [co-creator] Lauren Iungerich, [executive producer] Jamie Dooner, Eddie [Gonzalez] and myself — always had a hope that we’d continue the stories of Freeridge. Luckily, and with great gratitude, we say thank you to Netflix for allowing us to continue telling those stories. More to come.”

As a minor aside, how Netflix handled this series’s name is a little confusing.

Although we don’t know for sure, we suspect that if the show is/was struggling, they may rename it to On My Block: Freeridge (which some of the visual assets for the series already state). We saw a similar strategy employed for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, which had Half Bad appended a few weeks into its run. In that case, however, it was too late to save it.

How well is Freeridge performing on Netflix?

On the bright side, it featured in the hourly top 10s for its first week. With that said, its debut was one of the worst Netflix Original series debuts we’ve seen in quite some time, only picking up 8.27 million hours watched between January 29th and February 5th, 2023.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 January 29th, 2023 to February 5th, 2023 8,270,000 9 1

Freeridge did not feature in the top 10s for week 2, failing to get over 10.2M hours that would’ve beat out New Amsterdam season 4 that week.

Given the show has a shorter runtime, could that be part of the problem?

Well, according to CVE viewership data (Complete Viewings Equivalent – divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of the series), the show had a very weak debut.

So not a good start in the hourly global top 10s, but how well is the show performing in individual regions?

FlixPatrol measures the daily top 10s across close to 90 countries around the world, and they don’t paint a pretty picture thus far either.

Per their data, only 13 countries have seen Freeridge appear in the top 10s, and in many of those countries, it only popped up for a single day. As the graphs below show, the show only became the 15th most popular show on Netflix, and its strongest performance has been in the United States, South Africa, and some of the Caribbean Islands.

By day 8, the show had fallen out of all the Netflix top 10s altogether.

Finally, we’ll look at external statistics for the series.

Often referred to as demand, TelevisionStats.com states the show peaked online as the 36th biggest show in the world on February 3rd, 2023 but has since dipped dramatically. Not even ranking in the top 100 shows just a few weeks after launch. Their data sources information from Wikipedia, IMDb, Google Trends, Reddit, and more.

Does the end of Freeridge season 1 set up a season 2?

In true On My Block fashion, Freeridge ends with a big cliffhanger. The series concludes with episode 8, where the gang finds out the curse they’ve been suffering from was from Abuelita’s long-lost sister, Mariluna.

Mariluna gives the gang a task to spend a certain amount of money in a fixed period of time with nothing to show for it; they’d then walk away with even more money.

While they took the challenge, things went downhill when Mariluna is shot. The two shooters from the Santos gang accidentally mistook Mariluna for Marisol while seeking the Roller World money that Marisol and Jamal found in On My Block before her death.

The series concludes with Mariluna’s shot and the credits rolling.

Would you like to see Freeridge return for a second season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.