‘Freeridge’ On My Block Spin-off Series: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is set to release a new spinoff to the hit teen series, On My Block which came to an end in October 2021. We’ve got all the details about the new series so far, plus some additional insights into the characters that will feature in Freeridge.

On My Block has been one of the shining examples of Netflix’s comedy lineup in recent years. The show debuted on Netflix in March 2018 and is now headed into its fourth and final season on Netflix.

But ahead of the final season, Netflix has announced that while the flagship series is ending, we will be returning to the fictional LA town of Freeridge again with the new spin-off.

Here’s a little logline that gives a tease as to what we can expect from the spinoff:

“The stories of Freeridge continue in this ON MY BLOCK spinoff following a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure.”

When will Freeridge release on Netflix?

In December 2022, Netflix announced that all eight episodes of Freeridge Season 1 will drop on February 2nd, 2023.

Who’s involved in Freeridge?

The entire team is returning to produce the new On My Block spin-off.

Serving as executive producers and co-creators are Lauren Lungerich (who signed a coveted overall deal with Netflix last year) and Jamie Dooner. Both of whom are currently hard at work on their next Netlfix project Boo, Bitch headlined by Lana Condor. Dooner worked on the pilot episode of the show.

The core showrunning team (who also have co-creator and executive producer credits) are Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft.

The three put out a statement alongside the announcement from Netflix saying:

“Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about ON MY BLOCK were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented. As we embark on FREERIDGE, a more female driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience… Oh, and there may be gnomies.”

Eddie on Twitter thanked the fans of On My Block for getting them a spin-off saying:

“This doesn’t happen without the support of our amazing On My Block fans. We love you!!! And thank you Netflix for continuing to give us a platform to tell our stories!!!”

What characters will feature in Freeridge on Netflix?

As part of Netflix’s announcement, they announced that four new cast members will headline the new spin-off.

Although their names may have changed, here are the four main characters we’re expecting to see featured in Freeridge.

Cameron will be the lead of the new series who is a BIPOC who hasn’t dated any girls because he’s petrified of them. He does, however, date many boys. He’s been raised by his co-dependent divorced parents who still talk.

will be the lead of the new series who is a BIPOC who hasn’t dated any girls because he’s petrified of them. He does, however, date many boys. He’s been raised by his co-dependent divorced parents who still talk. Demi is described as an Asian regular character who is described as a second-generation Asian-American who is an optimist and a social worker. Demi is a hard-core romantic but can’t find anyone to match her levels of energy.

is described as an Asian regular character who is described as a second-generation Asian-American who is an optimist and a social worker. Demi is a hard-core romantic but can’t find anyone to match her levels of energy. Gloria is a Latino/Hispanic character who is described as the “secret glue of the crew” and a highly driven individual.

is a Latino/Hispanic character who is described as the “secret glue of the crew” and a highly driven individual. Ines is also a member of the Latino / Hispanic community and is Gloria’s little sister but super smart given that she got to skip a grade at school.

On October 8th, Netflix announced the four main cast members (unclear how they match up to those above – we’ll update once we know!)

Bryana Salaz (as seen in Netflix’s Malibu Rescue and Team Kaylie)

(as seen in Netflix’s Malibu Rescue and Team Kaylie) Keyla Monterroso Mejia (as seen in Launchpad and The 90 Day Plan)

(as seen in Launchpad and The 90 Day Plan) Ciara Riley Wilson (as seen in L.A.’s Finest and Kim Possible)

(as seen in L.A.’s Finest and Kim Possible) Shiv Pai (as seen in Uncut Gems & Iron Fist)

Since October 2021, we’ve got word that:

Zaire Adams (featured in Netflix’s Senior Year) will play Andrew

(featured in Netflix’s Senior Year) will play Andrew Zuleyka Silver (known for 9-1-1) will play Valeria

It’s unclear whether any of the original cast will appear in any cameos.

How many episodes are there in Freeridge?

There are eight episodes in the series with each varying between 24 and 27 minutes.

Here’s a breakdown of the episode titles for season 1:

Episode 101 – The Box

Episode 102 – Cake

Episode 103 – Cinnamon

Episode 104 – Dead Mom

Episode 105 – Edward Claw Hands

Episode 106 – Revenge

Episode 107 – Karmic Coincidence

Episode 108 – Thanksgiving

Where is Freeridge in production? When did Freeridge film?

This is where things get complicated, when we first got word of the show it was dubbed as a “planted spin-off” meaning that filming likely took place on a pilot episode with the view to possibly air it within season 4 of On My Block. That didn’t come to pass, however, but we did get the picture from a set (as seen at the top of this article).

All American: Homecoming received a planted spin-off in season 3 of the series which has now been greenlit into a full-fledged series.

Filming for Netflix’s Freeridge took place between May 9th through July 5th, 2022. It was naturally, like On My Block, filmed in Los Angeles, California.

Eddie Gonzalez who serves as writer and co-creator of Freeridge posted some pictures on the final day of the shoot saying:

“After 3 months and 237 trips to crafty, that’s a production wrap on Season 1 of Freeridge. It’s a good one. Special thank you to Lauren, Dooner, Eddie, and Jeremy for changing my life 3 years ago and letting me be a part of this journey. And a special shoutout to @jamieuyeshiro, it was awesome seeing you shine! hasta luego”

You can queue up the series to your Netflix list right now so you get notified of when the series releases using this link.