‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’ Season 2 is Coming to Netflix in May 2022

Netflix’s controversial Ghost in the Shell anime series from Production I.G. will return with its second season in May 2022!

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 has become one of the most controversial Original anime shows on Netflix. However, the controversy didn’t reside in any wrongdoings behind the scenes but simply the design of the animation upset many loyal Ghost in the Shell fans.

It’s somewhat easy to understand the grievances of the fans due to the fact that the Ghost in the Shell anime titles of the 90s is some of the most iconic in anime history.

In the near future, the advancement of technology has led to new a wave of cybercrime by augmented individuals known as “cyberbrains”. To combat the growing number of crimes, full-bodied cyborg Motoko Kusanagi takes charge of the crime-fighting organization known as public security section 9.

When is the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 season 2 Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed with the release of the trailer that Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 season 2 will be coming to Netflix in May 2022.

An exact release date hasn’t been confirmed, but we expect Netflix to make a further announcement soon.

What is the episode count for season 2?

As the first season aired 12 episodes we are also expecting a further 12 episodes to be available in season 2.

Can we expect to see a third season of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045?

That still remains to be seen. When the series was first announced, it was already revealed in an interview that the story would at least be spread across two seasons. However, it did take some time before the animation studio Production I.G to confirm.

The animation of the anime has left many fans with a sour taste in the mouth, as many would have preferred a more traditonal anime art style over CGI.

we’ll have to wait and see what Production I.G. have in store for us after the second season is released.

Are you looking forward to the release of the second season of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!