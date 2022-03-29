What to Watch on Netflix in April 2022

A new month brings plenty of new titles but if you’re short on time and only want to watch the best of the best, we’re here to provide our 5 most anticipated titles coming to Netflix around the globe (or US-specific licensed content) coming up in April 2022.

For a full list of what’s coming to Netflix in April 2022 head over to our US or UK preview. We’re also

Ozark (Season 4 – Part 2)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, April 29th

Ozark has been one of the shining lights of the Netflix Original library over the past few years. It’s won buckets of awards and ranks highly among all top lists for the best shows on Netflix.

Season 4 is the final season of the thriller series that was split into two parts consisting of 7 episodes each.

While we’ve got more in our full preview for Ozark’s final season, we do know that Ruth is on a mission and could derail everything Marty and Wendy have been working toward.

Queen of the South (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday, April 7th

Speaking of endings, another drug-filled thriller series coming to an end is Queen of the South which wraps up after five seasons.

Having fleed Mexico and built a drug empire even Walter White would be proud of, things are looking unstable with fires on all fronts.

The good news for those of you reading this outside the United States, you’re already free to go and binge every season right now.

Better Call Saul (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: Monday, April 4th

Over the past few seasons of the prequel series, we’ve seen Jimmy McGill transition to the Saul Goodman we came to know, love, and despise.

Season 5 has taken an eternity to arrive on Netflix in the US given that it aired almost two years ago.

As per Queen of the South, if you’re living outside the United States, you already have access to all of season 5 with season 6 due to release weekly starting in April for you. Season 6 is set to be the final entry in the Breaking Bad prequel series.

Battle Kitty (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday, April 19th

Two interactive specials are coming throughout April and both are pretty innovative for the medium but one we’re particularly excited about is Battle Kitty, a new series from Matt Layzell.

The series is a mix between Miitopia and Super Mario which will see you directing Kitty and friends through Battle Island beating monsters seen along the way.

Dirty Lines (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, April 8th

Our final highlight for April is the splashy new drama out of the Netherlands. The compelling series seeks to retell the story of a Psychology student who predicts that men will get off hearing sex-talk down the phone which leads to Europe’s first erotic telephone launching.

The series will deal with themes of anonymous sex, morality, and how becoming rich overnight changes you.

Are you looking forward to our picks in April 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.