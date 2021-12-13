Netflix Anime ‘Vampire in the Garden’ Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

The long-awaited Netflix Original anime Vampire in the Garden is coming to Netflix sometime in 2022. However, details are still scarce on the series so we’ll be doing our best to provide you with everything you need to know about season 1 of Vampire in the Garden on Netflix.

Vampire Garden is an upcoming Netflix Original anime series directed by Ryoutarou Makihara and produced by Tetsuya Nakatake. The animation team behind the anime is Wit Studio, which is famous for its work on Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, Owari no Seraph, The Great Pretender, and many others.

When is the Vampire in the Garden season 1 Netflix release date?

The release of Vampire in the Garden has confused many subscribers, as we previously believed that the upcoming anime was going to be released in 2021. However, the release of the anime has now been scheduled for a 2022 release with an unconfirmed release date.

Given how long we’ve known about Vampire in the Garden, we fully expect to see an announced release date soon. We predict we’ll see the release of the anime by Spring 2022.

What is the plot of Vampire in the Garden?

Once, humans and vampires co-existed peacefully, but tensions between the two species fractured their relationship. Hope for peace between the two now rests in the hands of an ambitious violin player, and the vampire queen.

Who are the cast members of Vampire in the Garden?

So far, only two cast members, both portraying the respective leads of the anime have been confirmed.

Yuu Kobayashi will be portraying the role of vampire Queen Fiine. Kobayashi is known for portraying Attack on Titan fan favorite Sasha Blouse, Ruka Urushibara in Steins Gate, and has featured in dozens of other popular anime series.

Megumi Han will portray the role of young violinist Momo. Megumi recently starred in the Netflix Original series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness as Shen Mei, but is arguably more well known for being the voice of Benio Adashino in Twin Star Exorcists, and Chie Hori in Tokyo Ghoul:re.

Are you looking forward to the release of Vampire in the Garden on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!