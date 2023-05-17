‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3 and 4 Renewed at Netflix; What We Know So Far

Ginny & Georgia season 2 premiered in January 2023 and became one of the most-viewed Netflix shows ever. As a result, it’ll be returning for an additional two seasons on Netflix. What can we expect from Ginny & Georgia season 3? Here’s everything we know so far as of May 2023.

First debuting in February 2021, the drama was rocketed in popularity thanks to an altercation online with Taylor Swift, who took offense to one of the jokes within the series.

Starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, the dramedy tells the story of the Miller Family going through the ups and downs of life having just moved to a new town.

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia touched down globally on Netflix on January 5th, 2023.

Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Official Renewal Status: Renewed for 2 additional seasons.

Our Renewal Prediction: Likely Renewal

At the Netflix Upfronts 2023, Netflix announced it had given Ginny & Georgia a two-season renewal order. That means we’re getting a season 4 plus a season 5 at the least.

Ginny & Georgia has been renewed for Season 3 — and Season 4! pic.twitter.com/mPXSEFA0o9 — Netflix (@netflix) May 17, 2023

In addition to the news, Deadline revealed that Sarah Glinski (Degrassi: The Next Generation) has been replaced Debra J. Fisher as showrunner for the upcoming seasons.

We’ve gone into detail here on the factors Netflix takes into consideration when it comes to renewing shows, and it comes down to things like viewing hours, number of people watching, completion rates, and how well the show is being received.

Speaking just before the second season release, Sarah Lampert, one of the showrunners for the series, said early on that renewal decision hadn’t been made, with the creator telling Deadline:

“… no, there’s been no talks with Netflix about Season 3. They’re very regimented about how they do things. So there’s very much a strategy in place where I think we’ll drop it, and then we have to wait to see how it does and if we’re going to see Season 3 but I certainly hope we do because it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Ted Sarandos, at Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings, mentioned that the show was a success for them, saying:

“… Sometimes that’s also content that’s uniquely interesting to Americans that doesn’t travel internationally. We have the show Ginny and Georgia right now. That’s a phenomenal US success.”

Usually, by this point, we’d have found at least one or two sources that have indicated that work has started on a third season, but that has yet to happen. Add to the fact there’s currently a writer’s strike (with Ginny & Georgia‘s executive producer participating), and the show’s status remains unclear.

How well is Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Performing on Netflix?

So how well is the show performing on Netflix? Exceptionally well.

After its first 28 days, the show had recorded 504.78 million hours watched globally, allowing it to break into Netflix’s all-time most-watched series list just behind Inventing Anna.

Looking at its week-to-week performance, you can see the show had an exceptional first three-to-four weeks on Netflix.

So far, season 2 of Ginny & Georgia has featured in the top 10 charts for seven weeks, recording 568.51 million hours watched.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 January 1st, 2023 to January 8th, 2023 180,470,000 1 1 January 8th, 2023 to January 15th, 2023 162,720,000 (-10%) 1 2 January 15th, 2023 to January 22nd, 2023 87,400,000 (-46%) 1 3 January 22nd, 2023 to January 29th, 2023 55,610,000 (-36%) 1 4 January 29th, 2023 to February 5th, 2023 38,090,000 (-32%) 2 5 February 5th, 2023 to February 12th, 2023 25,710,000 (-33%) 2 6 February 12th, 2023 to February 19th, 2023 18,510,000 (-28%) 6 7

Another positive sign for the show is that season 2 dropping has also led to an increased viewership for season 1. Season 1 picked up 44.37 million additional hours in the week that season 2 was released, 63.23M in week 2, 43.29M in week 3, and 31.14 million in week 4.

Celebrating the news of hitting over half a billion hours on Netflix, Debra Fisher posted on Instagram a heartfelt message:

“This crew is like family. Everyone pictured (and many not present on set that day in Toronto) helped make this show a worldwide hit with over 500 million hours viewed (and counting). This is just a sliver of BTS of our phenomenal DP and extraordinary camera department”

Nielsen data also suggests the show is a stomping success in the United States, covering several different streaming services. Their data suggest that between 20% and 30% of overall viewing for Ginny & Georgia takes place in the United States.

Here’s how the Nielsen viewing data breaks down week-to-week:

Week Original Rank Minutes Hours 01/02-01/08 1 2,520M 42.000M 01/09-01/15 1 2,730M 45.500M 01/16-01/22 1 1,804M 30.067M 01/23-01/29 1 1,299M 21.650M 01/30-02/05 1 900M 15.000M 02/06-02/12 2 483M 8.050M 02/13-02/19 7 410M 6.833M 02/20-02/26 9 300M 5.000M

So in total, Ginny & Georgia (Seasons 1 and 2 – Nielsen doesn’t split seasons) spent eight weeks in the Nielsen Original top 10s picking up 10,446 million minutes. That is substantially more than season 1 picked up in the Nielsen top 10s in a similar time frame.

Per Nielsen Insights, they provide a little more demographic information on the audience for Ginny & Georgia:

“Ginny & Georgia’s audience stayed true to form, decidedly 18-34 (34%) and female (76%) capitalizing on the niche where shows like Friends, Grey’s Anatomy and Gilmore Girls have been having extended streaming success. In fact, G&G actually had a broader demographic base than the others, as Greys derives half of its audience from the 18-34 bucket, Friends 58% and Gilmore Girls a whopping 64%.”

How about raw top 10s?

Per FlixPatrol, the show had been featured in the top 10s in numerous regions in the leadup to season 2 (impressive, given the show is two years old) and immediately became the number 1 show in the world the day after release.

Per their heatmap, the show performs best in regions like Australia, the Nordics, the United States of America, and Europe.

As mentioned above, TikTok has been a huge traffic driver for Ginny & Georgia. As of the time of publishing, the main tag for Ginny & Georgia has views at over 15.9B and plenty more in other assorted tags related to the show.

How many seasons could Ginny & Georgia last?

Per the show’s creators in numerous interviews, they’ve planned for the show to run for four seasons, with season 3 designed to set up the supposed “end game” in season 4.

What to expect from Ginny & Georgia Season 3 on Netflix

Warning: Spoilers for season 2 of Ginny & Georgia.

Let’s quickly recap some of the biggest spoilers from the second season:

Georgia & Paul’s big wedding which results in the explosive ending

Ginny & Marcus breaking up – AGAIN!

Gil returns to the scene

The complicated relationship between Georgia and Austin

Joe’s new love interest or what happens to that individual’s significant other

Sara Waisglass, aka MANG queen bee Max, ultimately getting back together with her ex

In short, there are a lot of pieces on the board going into season 3, the biggest of which is the cliffhanger from the final episode titled “I’m No Cinderella”.

The wedding gets cut short in the final moments as Gabriel and the police crash it and place Georgia under arrest. The charge Georgia was facing for surprisingly for murdering Cynthia’s husband, Tom.

What have the cast and crew said about a potential season 3, and what can we expect?

Speaking to DigitalSpy, Nathan Mitchell, who plays Zion Miller, told them, “I’d love to see where things go with Simone. I think it’s always fun when you throw Georgia in the mix there, where you have those three together, and have them navigate this new dynamic that they exist in.”

Antonia Gentry and Felix Mallard told EOnline speaking about their characters’ relationship, “I think they’ll always be in each other’s lives,” adding “They have something extremely special: They have an understanding between each other, and that no one else really has.”

Debra Fisher told The Wrap, “We know where Season 3 begins and ends and we know the end game.”

Lampert has also teased a united Millers saying, “the Millers are on the same team now, they’re a united front, and that’s interesting; we’ve never seen that before.”

On the Ginny and Georgia subreddit, one fan predicts that Paul might be dying next season, adding, “The show’s running for at least two more seasons, so there’s no way Georgia is gonna be married that whole time, considering her romantic plot lines are a major part of the show.”

Are you looking forward to another season of Ginny & Georgia on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.