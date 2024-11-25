Graham McTavish Talks ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 and Liam Hemsworth Replacing Henry Cavill

Over the weekend, The Nerd Shepherd, a TV and movie blog based in the Netherlands, published a new insightful interview with the actor Graham McTavish, who has been playing Sigismund Dijkstra since season 1 of The Witcher. The interview occurred at the Heroes Dutch Comic Con, which took place at the Jaarbeurs in Utrecht. The actor spoke to the outlet about the upcoming fourth season of The Witcher, which has now wrapped filming among tidbits for his other roles.

The actor didn’t go into specifics on the upcoming season, saying “I can’t really tell you too much about that because they [Netflix] would kill me,” but did go into his thoughts on the replacement of Henry Cavill for Liam Hemsworth, “I can tell you that I worked with Liam Hemsworth, and what a joy that was. Lovely. I mean, they’re very lucky, The Witcher, to have had both Henry and Liam. There’s plenty in store—plenty of the usual double-dealing that you can expect from the characters.”

The actor compared the changes in the lead role to James Bond, a character that’s seen many iterations and takes over the years.

“James Bond has been played by seven different actors, and people still love it because the core of a James Bond film, I think, is the same as The Witcher. It’s like Doctor Who. It doesn’t seem to have been impacted. It’s really about being true to the world, and as long as the actor is good, and the scripts remain good—which they have—I think the transition will be very, very seamless, actually.”

The actor also talked about some of his other non-Netflix projects, including the HBO series House of the Dragon, which he confirmed will start filming in late March 2025. In addition, the actor explained why he was notably missing in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom because of scheduling conflicts with the HBO Game of Thrones prequel series.

There is no word on a release date for The Witcher season 4 just yet, although it’s likely to hit our screens sometime in late 2025. Season 5 is in the works which will end the series. Before then, the new animated movie Sirens of the Deep is due out on Netflix globally on February 11th.

Are you excited for The Witcher season 4? Let us know in the comments. If you’re looking for more of Graham McTavish on Netflix, you can find him playing Dougal MacKenzie in season 7 of Outlander. As for Netflix Originals, you can find him in Lucifer and hear his voice in Castlevania where he played Dracula.