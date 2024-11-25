‘When the Stars Gossip’ Weekly Sci-Fi Romance K-Drama Coming to Netflix in January 2025

A new weekly K-drama coming to Netflix from January 2025 will be the first romantic comedy set in space! When the Stars Gossip stars Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin as a doctor and an astronaut who falls in love. Here’s everything we know so far about When the Stars Gossip on Netflix.

When the Stars Gossip is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original series directed by Park Shin Woo and written by Seo Sook Hyang. The series is produced by Studio Dragon, who has worked on numerous Netflix K-dramas such as Love Alarm, Sweet Home, My Holo Love, Kingdom, Celebrity, Gyeongseong Creature, Hierarchy, The Whirlwind, and Hong Rang.

Netflix has confirmed that an episode of When the Stars Gossip will be released on the streaming service alongside the Korean broadcast on TVN. The first episode will be released on Netflix on January 4th, 2025.

There will be a total of sixteen episodes, with new episodes arriving on Saturdays and Sundays until the series finale on February 23rd, 2025.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 70 minutes.

What is the plot of When the Stars Gossip?

Gong Ryong, a doctor who is staying at a space station as a tourist, is secretly the son of the wealthiest conglomerate in Korea, where he meets Commander Eve Kim, a strict perfectionist on her first mission. Soon, sparks fly, and the pair begin to fall in love.

Who are the cast members of When the Stars Gossip?

There are four lead cast members in When the Stars Gossip: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, and Han Ji Eun.

Lee Min Ho plays Gong Ryong. The actor was last seen on Netflix four years ago in the popular romantic fantasy drama The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor is also known for his roles in K-dramas such as Pachinko, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and The Heirs.

Gong Hyo Jin plays Eve Kim. It’s been over five years since the actress last starred in a K-drama, When the Camellia Blooms, a Netflix Original. Many of her fans will be excited to see the actress return.

Oh Jung Se plays Kang Gang Su. The actor has been incredibly popular on Netflix, starring in K-dramas such as When the Camellia Blooms, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, The Good Detective, Little Women, Sweet Home, Revenant, Queen of Tears, and Mr. Plankton.

Han Ji Eun plays Choi Go Eun. The actress has been featured in some incredibly popular K-dramas on Netflix, such as 100 Days My Prince, Be Melodramatic, and Lovestruck in the City.

The supporting cast is as follows:

Kim Joo Heon as Park Dong A.

Lee El as Chief Kang.

Lee Cho Hee as Lee Min A / Lee Donna

Heo Nam Jun as Lee Sung Jun.

Kim Seung Soo as Choi Jae Ryong.

Lee Doo Suk as Choi Dong Hun.

Are you looking forward to watching When the Stars Gossip on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!