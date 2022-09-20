‘The Mothership’ Halle Berry Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

One big upcoming Netflix Original movie on Netflix’s slate is The Mothership. The sci-fi thriller starring Halle Berry will see Netflix team up with MRC Entertainment, who produced such hits as Knives Out, The Lovebirds, Ted, Baby Driver, and TV hits, including Netflix’s Ozark and Amazon’s The Great.

Netflix’s The Mothership will be written by Matthew Charman, who was nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay for Bridge of Spies starring Tom Hanks. The Mothership will also be Charman’s directorial debut.

The project was first unveiled back in February 2021.

Among the producers will be Halle Berry herself, Danny Stillman, Fred Berger, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Automatik.

Here’s what else we know:

What is the plot of Netflix’s The Mothership?

Nearly nothing is known about the story except its official synopsis provided by Deadline.

Here is the logline for The Mothership:

The sci-fi adventure follows Sara Morse (Berry) one year since her husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids embark on a race to find their husband, father, and most importantly – the truth.

Who is cast in The Mothership?

Netflix’s The Mothership will be led by Oscar winner Halle Berry who is known for her performances in many projects, including X-Men, James Bond, Monster’s Ball, John Wick, and more. Berry will be playing the role of Sara Morse.

Later rounding out the cast for The Mothership includes:

Omari Hardwick (Army of the Dead, Power)

(Army of the Dead, Power) John Ortiz (Silver Linings Playbook, Messiah)

(Silver Linings Playbook, Messiah) Molly Parker (House of Cards, Lost in Space)

(House of Cards, Lost in Space) Thomas Philip O’Neill as Ivan

as Ivan Marilyn Busch as Holly

as Holly Tyler Gevas as Stuart

as Stuart Quinn McPherson as Chloe Morse

as Chloe Morse Rocco Navarro as Navy Seal

What’s the production status on The Mothership?

Current production status: Active development (Last updated: 03/18/2021)

Netflix’s The Mothership entered production in June 2021 and wrap in mid-August of the same year. Production took place in Boston, Massachusetts, US, according to issue 1238 of Production Weekly.

Where I walk in the morning they're filming something for #mothership an @netflix movie with @halleberry and written/directed by Matt Charman. Don't they need a meteorologist or something in some scene? I mean it's a ship, the weather is important. @slashfilm pic.twitter.com/K26jMBR6Im — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) June 9, 2021

South Street, between Pleasant Street and Lincoln Avenue, in #PlainvilleMA is periodically being shut down to vehicle and pedestrian traffic today to allow filming at and around Don's Diner, reportedly for a Netflix film called "The Mothership." https://t.co/YhEknisz1I pic.twitter.com/FhJn9BBCcR — The Sun Chronicle (@TheSunChronicle) July 19, 2021

We got a brief look at The Mothership in Netflix’s 2022 Movie Preview (you can find it in the video embedded below between 2:10 and 2:14).

When will The Mothership be released on Netflix?

The movie was initially part of the 2022 lineup but as we’ve rolled round to the end of the year, the movie has skipped Netflix’s official fall 2022 list.

We’ve had it confirmed that the movie is set to be pushed into 2023.

We’ll keep you posted on developments as and when we get them. Keep this page bookmarked, and let us know if you’re excited in the comments below.