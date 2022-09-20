HomeNetflix News‘The Mothership’ Halle Berry Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

The Mothership – Picture: Netflix

One big upcoming Netflix Original movie on Netflix’s slate is The Mothership. The sci-fi thriller starring Halle Berry will see Netflix team up with MRC Entertainment, who produced such hits as Knives Out, The Lovebirds, Ted, Baby Driver, and TV hits, including Netflix’s Ozark and Amazon’s The Great.

Netflix’s The Mothership will be written by Matthew Charman, who was nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay for Bridge of Spies starring Tom Hanks. The Mothership will also be Charman’s directorial debut.

The project was first unveiled back in February 2021.

Among the producers will be Halle Berry herself, Danny Stillman, Fred Berger, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Automatik.

Pictured: Matthew Charman

Here’s what else we know:

What is the plot of Netflix’s The Mothership?

Nearly nothing is known about the story except its official synopsis provided by Deadline.

Here is the logline for The Mothership:

The sci-fi adventure follows Sara Morse (Berry) one year since her husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids embark on a race to find their husband, father, and most importantly – the truth.

Who is cast in The Mothership?

Picture: Getty Images

Netflix’s The Mothership will be led by Oscar winner Halle Berry who is known for her performances in many projects, including X-Men, James Bond, Monster’s Ball, John Wick, and more. Berry will be playing the role of Sara Morse.

Later rounding out the cast for The Mothership includes:

  • Omari Hardwick (Army of the Dead, Power)
  • John Ortiz (Silver Linings Playbook, Messiah)
  • Molly Parker (House of Cards, Lost in Space)
  • Thomas Philip O’Neill as Ivan
  • Marilyn Busch as Holly
  • Tyler Gevas as Stuart
  • Quinn McPherson as Chloe Morse
  • Rocco Navarro as Navy Seal
Pictured: Omari Hardwick, John Ortiz, and Molly Parker

What’s the production status on The Mothership?

Netflix’s The Mothership entered production in June 2021 and wrap in mid-August of the same year. Production took place in Boston, Massachusetts, US, according to issue 1238 of Production Weekly.

We got a brief look at The Mothership in Netflix’s 2022 Movie Preview (you can find it in the video embedded below between 2:10 and 2:14).

the mothership netflix movie preview

John Ortiz in The Mothership – Picture: Netflix

halle berry netflix the mothership

Halle Berry in The Mothership – Picture: Netflix 

When will The Mothership be released on Netflix?

The movie was initially part of the 2022 lineup but as we’ve rolled round to the end of the year, the movie has skipped Netflix’s official fall 2022 list.

We’ve had it confirmed that the movie is set to be pushed into 2023.

We’ll keep you posted on developments as and when we get them. Keep this page bookmarked, and let us know if you’re excited in the comments below.

