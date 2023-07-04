HBO War Dramas ‘Band of Brothers’ and ‘The Pacific’ are Coming to Netflix US

A new lucrative new co-licensing deal between HBO Max and Netflix will see the incredible war dramas, Band of Brothers and The Pacific, head to Netflix US very soon.

The recently signed nonexclusive co-licensing deal between the two platforms has seen the addition of Insecure to the US library, and further titles such as Ballers, and Six Feet Under will also be added soon. Meanwhile, True Blood will be released on Netflix Internationally.

Based on the book of the same name by historian Stephen Ambrose, Band of Brothers follows the journey of Easy Company of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, from their training at Camp Toccoa to D-Day, Operation Market Garden, Battle of the Bulge, and the surrender of Germany.

Based on two books, With the Old Breed: At Peleliu and Okinawa by Eugene Sledge and Helmet for my Pillow by Robert Leckie, The Pacific follows the journey and experiences of the two authors in Pacific Theater of Operations, and Gunnery Sergeant John Basilone. All three men served in the 1st Marine Division.

Band of Brothers features an all-star cast, with many recognizable faces today, some of which were in the early years of their careers; Damian Lewis (Billions), Ron Livingston (Office Space), Michael Fassbender (12 Years a Slave), Michael Cuditz (The Walking Dead), Stephen Graham (This is England), Simon Pegg (Star Trek), Tom Hardy (Venom), James McAvoy (X-Men), Dominic Cooper (Preacher), Andrew Scott (Fleabag), and many more!

The Pacific also features an extremely talented cast, with recognizable names such as James Badge Dale (The Departed), Joseph Mazzello (Jurassic Park), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), and Jon Bernthal (The Punisher).

Between both shows, eight Primetime Emmy Awards were won.

When is Band of Brothers and The Pacific coming to Netflix?

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to reveal the release date for either show, however, we expect them to arrive sooner rather than later.

We hope to have an update soon.

Are you looking forward to watching Band of Brothers and The Pacific on Netflix?