Tati Gabrielle Confirmed to be Returning for ‘YOU’ Season 5

Exciting news for YOU fans: Tati Gabrielle will return to reprise her role as Marienne Bellamy in the fifth and final season.

Filming for the final season of YOU has been underway since March 25th and is due to wrap by August 1st, 2024.

On May 1st, multiple images of Tati Gabrielle on the set of YOU season 5 were uploaded to Getty Images by photographer Jose Perez of Bauer-Griffin.

While Netflix has yet to make an official announcement, these images confirm Tati Gabrielle is reprising her role as Marienne Bellamy.

The last we saw of Marienne Bellamy was that she had spent time in Joe’s cage, where Nadia rescued her after Joe had forgotten about her. With Nadia’s help, Marienne was able to fake her death, finally escaping from Joe’s clutches.

After Joe’s return to New York, Marienne saw the article planted to clear Joe’s name of all wrongdoing in his marriage to Love Quinn.

Fans have theorized since the end of the fourth season that Marienne would return to be part of Joe’s inevitable downfall. For now, Marienne is safe with the knowledge Joe believes her to be dead, but if she reveals herself too early, Joe would have the resources to make her disappear.

Are you looking forward to watching the fifth and final season of YOU.