‘Virgin River’ Netflix Stories Mobile Game Confirms Release for May 2024

Alongside the announcement of four other games confirmed for release in May 2024, Virgin River’s long-awaited Netflix Stories is set to arrive on mobile via Google Play and the Apple App Store on May 29th, 2024.

This release represents the third Netflix Stories title, following the debut of Netflix Stories: Love is Blind in 2023 and, most recently, Money Heist: Ultimate Choice, spun off into its separate app, with that being released relatively recently in January 2024. The Love is Blind game has over 500K downloads on Google Play, while the Money Heist iteration has over 1 million downloads.

The Netflix Stories initiative, announced in late August 2023, is essentially interactive choose-your-own-adventure games set within the world of Netflix Original series or movies.

In the Love is Blind iteration, released over 15 chapters, the game starts you off with an extensive character customization tool (which will be the case for Virgin River, too) before thrusting you into the show’s familiar format with you playing as a contestant making choices.

Originally expected to be released in Q1 2024, we’ve had a bit of a longer wait for the Virgin River iteration. However, the release is finally upon us, and you will interact with Mel and Jack as you settle into Virgin River.

Here’s Netflix’s synopsis for the new game:

“Escape to the comfort and beauty of Virgin River to find romance and camaraderie where you least expect it. Stuck in a dead-end job and nursing a broken heart, you know you need to make a change. When fate leads you to Virgin River, what starts as a short trip blossoms into much more. Interact with your favorite characters and make choices that help you discover what’s been missing in your life: community, fulfillment and, ultimately, true love.”

From the trailer, we can see you’ll be visiting several iconic and familiar locations from the show, including Jack’s Bar.

Boss Fight Entertainment, a Netflix Game Studio that Netflix acquired in March 2022, is behind the titles for Netflix.

It’s our understanding that none of the show’s writers were involved in the making of Netflix Stories: Virgin River, so it’s unclear whether the story should be treated as “canon,” so to speak.

The news comes as Netflix and the team behind the main show are hard at work on the sixth season, which is currently in production in Canada. Filming is ongoing through the end of May 2024, and the series is not expected to return to our screens until 2025. A spin-off series is also in the works.

Are you looking forward to checking out Netflix Stories: Virgin River? Let us know in the comments down below.