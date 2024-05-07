Netflix Sets Five Game Releases for May 2024 including ‘Katana Zero’ and ‘Sonic Mania Plus’

After a bit of a drought on the Netflix Games front, Netflix is coming back swinging in May 2024. Following the release of Dumb Ways to Survive, the streamer has confirmed five games for release throughout the rest of May 2024.

Many of these games are released throughout May, so it shouldn’t be overly surprising as many have soft-launched over the past month or so.

Sonic Mania Plus

Coming to Netflix Games: May 7th

Soft-launched in mid-February, this game has already received 10K downloads on Android alone, and we suspect it could be the next one to reach over 1M downloads.

As an expanded version of Sonic Mania, the game was released on most platforms in the mid-to-late 2010s, and it will debut on mobile via Netflix.

“Run, jump, and collect gold rings as Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles in this speedy homage made by and for fans of the beloved franchise,” reads the description, continuing, “Experience the ultimate celebration of the world’s fastest blue hedgehog in this remixed retro platformer filled with callbacks and Easter eggs from past Sonic games. Perfect for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Sonic Mania Plus joins the already available Sonic Prime Dash, which has tie-ins to the Netflix series Sonic Prime, which concluded with its final season earlier this year.

Braid, Anniversary Edition

Coming to Netflix Games: May 14th

Initially set to release in April 2024, Netflix has reiterated this new delayed release date for this remaster and revitalization of the classic puzzler.

Paper Trail

Coming to Netflix Games: May 21st

Another puzzler coming to Netflix in May is Paper Trail from British-based Newfangled Games. Set in a foldable paper world, you play as Paige, a budding academic leaving home for the first time to pursue her studies.

The game recently debuted at the Tokyo Game Show, picking up the Best Mobile Game prize. It’ll debut on Netflix alongside its PC Steam release on May 21st, with more platform releases planned later.

Netflix Stories: Virgin River

Coming to Netflix: May 29th

Joining Love is Blind and Money Heist in getting the “Netflix Stories” treatment is Virgin River, which will have you joining the cast of the show as you call the picturesque town your new home.

Throughout the multiple chapters, you’ll make choices that impact the story and your relationships with the town’s residents, including Mel and Jack.

Katana Zero

Coming to Netflix: May TBD

Soft-launched in early April 2024, Katana Zero is nearing its official mobile release date sometime this month. Developed by Askiisoft, this fast-paced neo-noir action platformer originally debuted on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in April 2019. Its upcoming mobile release will be available exclusively via Netflix.

Aided by your trusty katana, the time manipulation drug Chronos, and the rest of your assassin’s arsenal, fight through a fractured city and take back what’s rightfully yours.

For Netflix’s full list of released games, check out all 93 titles here, including the most recent releases: Dumb Ways to Survive, Hades, Game Dev Tycoon, Rainbow Six: SMOL, and Pinball Masters. Still to come throughout the rest of 2024 includes Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit (which just recently soft launched), Harmonium: The Musical, Monument Valley, and The Dragon Prince: Xadia.

For a look at everything set to arrive on Netflix throughout the rest of May 2024 (including games), keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

