‘Heartland’ Season 20 Sets US Release, But Won’t Stream on Netflix For A While

Season 20 of Heartland is coming to the United States a lot sooner than usual. UP Entertainment confirmed today that its streaming service, UP Faith & Family, will premiere the new season on Thursday, November 19th, 2026, making it the first place in the US to carry the season before Netflix picks it up.

As we’ve covered for severa years now, Netflix doesn’t hold first-run rights to the show in the US, so new seasons only arrive once UP’s exclusivity window closes. But the November date is the single most useful data point for working out when Netflix will get Season 20, so let’s dig in.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

The season began its 10-episode run on CBC and CBC Gem in Canada on October 4th, following a May-to-September shoot in Calgary, Alberta. The season picks up with Amy weighing her future with Nathan, a social-media-savvy rival rider arriving in town, Lou chasing her next business venture, and Jack slowly learning to trust Dex again after last season’s falling-out.

“Twenty seasons of Heartland is something I’m incredibly proud of,” star Amber Marshall said in the release. “I’m so excited for our viewers in the U.S. to experience season 20 on UP Faith & Family and continue this journey with us.”

How Season 20 Will Roll Out in the US

UP Faith & Family will release episodes weekly, and if it follows the pattern TV Insider reported earlier this month, the season will pause for a holiday break after episode five on December 17th and return on January 14th, 2027. That would put the season finale on Thursday, February 11th, 2027.

UP is also hosting a live virtual watch party for subscribers on premiere night. The service costs $5.99 a month and is also available as an add-on through Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Apple TV and YouTube Primetime Channels, among others.

Crissie Miller, vice president of content strategy at UP Entertainment, said the company was “thrilled to once again bring Season 20 to our subscribers so close to its Canadian premiere.” That closeness is new. Season 16 took eight months to make the trip south. Season 20 is doing it in 46 days.

When Will Heartland Season 20 Be on Netflix in the US?

Nothing is confirmed, and Netflix typically only announces new Heartland seasons a few weeks out. But we now have four seasons of data on how long UP’s exclusive window lasts, measured from the UP Faith & Family streaming premiere to the Netflix US arrival:

Season 17 is the outlier, and it coincided with the near-removal of the entire series from Netflix US in August 2025 while a new deal was hammered out. Set that aside and the window has settled at roughly 10 to 12 months.

Count 10 to 12 months from November 19th and you land somewhere between September and November 2027. Season 19 is the closest comparison, with a near-identical November premiere and holiday break, and it reached Netflix on September 1st. So our best guess remains the one we made last month: September 2027, with October or November as the fallback.

One thing you don’t need to worry about is the show disappearing in the meantime. As we reported in August, Netflix’s US license now runs through at least September 2028, so all 19 seasons should stay put while you wait.

What About Netflix Internationally?

Regions like the UK and Australia don’t go through UP, so they get new seasons far quicker. Season 19 landed on Netflix internationally in March 2026, around three months after its CBC finale. If Season 20 wraps on CBC in early December as expected, we’d pencil in March to June 2027 for most international regions, as we outlined in our Season 20 explainer. Seasons 1 to 6 remain missing outside the US following their removal in 2022.

Is Season 20 the Last Season?

The unconfirmed rumor that Season 20 will be the show’s last continues to circulate among fans, but today’s press release doesn’t address it either way. Marshall’s statement talks about continuing “this journey,” and neither CBC nor the producers have announced an ending. We’ll update if that changes.

One final note to avoid confusion: the Jessica Chastain thriller also titled Heartland hits Netflix worldwide on November 13th, six days before UP’s premiere. It has nothing to do with the Bartlett-Fleming family.

Will you be subscribing to UP Faith & Family to watch Season 20 early, or waiting for Netflix? Let us know in the comments.