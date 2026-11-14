New Releases on Netflix This Week and Top 10 Movies & Series: November 14, 2026

We’re back to our regular Saturday slot, and Netflix has made it worth turning up on time. 63 new titles hit Netflix in the United States this week, led by Quinn Shephard’s Catholic school horror series The Body, Jessica Chastain’s country-music thriller Heartland, and the third and final season of The Empress.

Elsewhere, the makers of Bluey have delivered their first live-action movie in Allen, Colleen Hoover’s Reminders of Him arrived from Universal and went straight to the top of the daily charts, and all six seasons of Power are on Netflix US for the first time. Ron Howard’s Cannes documentary Avedon also landed (here’s our review), The Devil’s Plan is back for a third season, and the Christmas pile keeps growing with The Gospel of Christmas and Sweden’s The Christmas Switch leading eight new festive additions.

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As always, we’ll run through our picks of the week, give you the full list of everything added, and then check in on what’s been dominating the Netflix top 10s over the past seven days.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week

The Body (Season 1) Netflix Original

Type: Series

Genre: Horror, Teen Drama | Episodes: 8 | Language: English

The big new English-language series of the week comes from Quinn Shephard, who’s making her Netflix debut after Under the Bridge over at Hulu. Shephard created, wrote and directed this one, and it reunites her with Riley Keough, who’s on board as an executive producer.

Set at a Catholic high school, the series follows the Lions dance team and its captains, Anya and Elise. A Halloween initiation for the new girls goes badly wrong, the team starts having visions that look a lot like prophecy, and it isn’t long before the whole town has lost its head. Think Carrie and Jennifer’s Body by way of a mass hysteria story, with a raunchy streak running through it.

Kristina Bogic and Sara Boustany lead a largely fresh-faced cast, with Nnamdi Asomugha, Louisa Krause, Sofia Wylie and The Traitors winner Gabby Windey in support. It’s already in the TV top 10 off only a few days of availability, so expect it to climb next week. For more, here’s our full guide to the series.

Heartland Netflix Original

Type: Movie

Genre: Mystery Thriller | Language: English

Friday’s big movie drop sees Jessica Chastain head to Nashville. She plays Misty Jones, a country star who walked away from the business two decades ago and is pulled back into town when her niece goes missing. The search takes her through the seedier side of Music City, and into plenty of her own history while she’s at it.

Shana Feste writes and directs, and if anybody knows this world it’s her, having made Country Strong back in 2010. Garrett Hedlund, who starred in that film, is here too, alongside John Hawkes, Ross Lynch, Paul Sparks, Jennifer Nettles and country singer Carter Faith in her first acting role.

It only had a day to rack up points for this week’s chart, so don’t read anything into its lowly position below. This should be near the top next Saturday. Here’s our full preview if you want more on the cast and production.

Allen Netflix Original

Type: Movie

Genre: Sci-Fi Comedy | Language: English

The oddest pick of the week, and we mean that kindly. Allen is the first live-action feature from Ludo Studio, the Brisbane outfit that gave the world Bluey, and it’s a much stranger proposition than that pedigree suggests.

As a kid, Petey’s best friend was an alien called Allen, who then vanished without so much as a goodbye. Twenty years later, Petey (T.J. Power) still hasn’t really moved on, and that’s when Allen turns back up in their Queensland coastal town carrying a secret with world-altering consequences. Charlotte Nicdao and Josh Helman co-star, with Daley Pearson and Jeffrey Walker directing.

One thing to flag for parents drawn in by the Bluey connection: this carries a TV-14 rating, so it’s aimed a fair bit older than Bluey and Bingo’s usual audience. Here’s everything we know about the movie and don’t miss our in-depth interview.

Reminders of Him

Type: Movie

Genre: Romantic Drama | Language: English

The week’s biggest licensed pickup comes courtesy of the Universal first window deal. Eight months after its March theatrical run and four months after it hit Peacock, the latest Colleen Hoover adaptation arrived on Netflix US on Tuesday and wasted no time, hitting number one on the daily movie chart within 24 hours.

Maika Monroe plays Kenna, who returns to her hometown after five years in prison hoping to meet the young daughter she’s never been allowed to know. Almost everybody wants her gone, with the exception of bar owner Ledger (Tyriq Withers), and you can probably guess where things head from there. Lauren Graham and Bradley Whitford round out the cast, with Vanessa Caswill directing.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

30 New Movies Added This Week

A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2 (2024) – TV-G – English

A Merry Christmas Wish (2022) – TV-G – English

A Royal in Paradise (2023) – TV-PG – English

Allen (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Avedon (2026) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Brawlers (2025) – TV-MA – French

Brothers (2009) – R – English

Daayra (2026) – TV-MA – Hindi

Easy Rider (1969) – R – English

Eternal Beauty (2019) – R – English

Gone in the Night (2022) – R – English

Heartland (2026) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English How to Fall In Love By Christmas (2023) – TV-G – English

Janelle James: How Romantic (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Kijsada Paradise (2026) – TV-MA – Thai

Misty Green (2026) – R – English

Never Surrender (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Indonesian

– TV-MA – Indonesian One Eight Seven (1997) – R – English

Ranabaali (2026) – TV-MA – Telugu

Reminders of Him (2026) – PG-13 – English

Results (2015) – R – English

Rock On 2 (2016) – TV-14 – Hindi

Rodeo Christmas Romance (2025) – TV-PG – English

Russell Brand: Open Secret (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Christmas Switch (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish

– TV-MA – Swedish The Deal (2005) – R – English

The Good Lawyer (2027) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French The Gospel of Christmas (2026) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English The November Man (2014) – R – English

The Unthinkable Daughter (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Portuguese

33 New TV Series Added This Week

Alan’s Universe (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

Alicia’s Law (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Bros (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hebrew

– TV-MA – Hebrew Chhota Bheem – Dragons, Demons and Ghosts (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Hindi

Chhota Bheem – Karaak & the Dark Days (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Hindi

Chhota Bheem – Kirmada & Bhakshak Special (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Hindi

Chhota Bheem – Mahashaitaan Marathon (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Hindi

ChiaroScuro (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian

– TV-MA – Italian Doozie’s Doghouse (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Ethos (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish

– TV-MA – Turkish Iryû: Team Medical Dragon (Season 3) – N/A – Japanese

Last One Standing (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese League of Legends: Music Video Collection – K-pop & More (Season 1) – TV-PG – English

Love Is Blind, Habibi (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Arabic

– TV-MA – Arabic Mask (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean

Miracles of the ER (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Mandarin

– TV-MA – Mandarin Modern Farmer (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean

Morning Drama Series Daddy Sister (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

Morning Drama Series Ranman (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

Murder in Galicia (Limited Series) Netflix Original – N/A – Spanish

– N/A – Spanish Murder with My Husband (Season 3) – TV-14 – English

Must Date The Playboy (Season 1) – TV-14 – Tamil

Power (Seasons 1-6) – TV-MA – English

Power Confidential (Season 1) – TV-MA – English

Shining Inheritance (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean

Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Body (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Chaser (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean

The Devil’s Plan (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean The Empress (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German

– TV-MA – German The First 48 (Season 16) – TV-14 – English

The Goop Guide with Gwyneth Paltrow (Season 1) – TV-MA – English

The Painter of Wind (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Points are awarded based on each title’s daily top 10 position across the seven days, covering November 7 to November 14. Data comes from FlixPatrol.

‘Tis the season, apparently. A Dog’s Perfect Christmas jumps six places to take the top spot in only its second week, knocking The Day After Tomorrow down to third. With The Gospel of Christmas and The Christmas Switch both charting on debut, the holiday takeover of the movie list is properly underway, and it’s only mid-November.

The other big mover is Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story, which rockets from 15th to 2nd in its first full week. The licensed doc about Cook’s half-brother stealing millions from him has clearly found an audience that was never going to rent it.

Reminders of Him is the highest new entry in fifth, which undersells it given it only arrived on Tuesday. It’ll be fighting Heartland for number one next week, with the Chastain thriller and Allen both picking up only a handful of points from their late-week debuts. Last week’s pick Carolina Caroline also makes its first appearance in eighth.

# Title Points vs. Last Week 1 A Dog’s Perfect Christmas 61 ▲ 6 (from #7) 2 Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story 54 ▲ 13 (from #15) 3 The Day After Tomorrow 46 ▼ 2 (from #1) 4 The Croods 43 – 5 Reminders of Him 38 NEW 6 Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story 35 ▼ 3 (from #3) 7 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 30 ▲ 2 (from #9) 8 Carolina Caroline 29 NEW 9 The Gospel of Christmas 29 NEW 10 The Mummy 15 ▲ 2 (from #12) 11 Never Surrender 13 NEW 12 Collision Course 11 ▼ 10 (from #2) 13 The Christmas Switch 10 NEW 14 Love the Coopers 8 ▼ 3 (from #11) 15 Allen 6 NEW 16 Cry Macho 3 NEW 17 Heartland 3 NEW 18 10,000 B.C. 3 NEW 19 My Best Friend 2 – 20 Gone in the Night 1 NEW

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix This Week

True crime wins again. Taken: Natalee Holloway climbs five places to take the top spot in its first full week, finishing a single point shy of a perfect score. The three-part docuseries, which has Beth Holloway telling the story of her daughter’s 2005 disappearance in Aruba, has barely left number one since it arrived.

It’s a good week for Black Doves too. Season 2 only caught the tail end of last week’s chart, and with a full seven days behind it, the spy thriller leaps from 12th to 2nd. From holds firm in third, while last week’s number one, The One About Matthew Perry, slips to fifth.

Of the new arrivals, The Body is the best performer in seventh with only four days on the service, and Power is right behind it in eighth. With 63 episodes to get through, we’d expect Ghost and Tommy to stick around in the top 10 for a good while yet. The Empress opens in 11th, which is a soft start for a returning favorite, though it only had three days to work with.

# Title Points vs. Last Week 1 Taken: Natalee Holloway 79 ▲ 5 (from #6) 2 Black Doves 59 ▲ 10 (from #12) 3 From 56 – 4 Nobody Wants This 48 ▼ 2 (from #2) 5 The One About Matthew Perry 27 ▼ 4 (from #1) 6 Love Is Blind 27 ▲ 2 (from #8) 7 The Body 25 NEW 8 Power 23 NEW 9 The Neighborhood 21 ▲ 4 (from #13) 10 Raw 19 ▼ 1 (from #9) 11 The Empress 14 NEW 12 Mistletoe Murders 14 ▼ 7 (from #5) 13 The Great British Baking Show 13 ▼ 2 (from #11) 14 Janelle James: How Romantic 5 NEW 15 Alicia’s Law 4 NEW 16 North of North 3 NEW 17 Will Trent 1 NEW 18 Rectify 1 NEW 19 A Couple of Lies 1 ▼ 9 (from #10)

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.