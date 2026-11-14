New Releases on Netflix This Week and Top 10 Movies & Series: November 14, 2026

We’re back to our regular Saturday slot, and Netflix has made it worth turning up on time. 63 new titles hit Netflix in the United States this week, led by Quinn Shephard’s Catholic school horror series The Body, Jessica Chastain’s country-music thriller Heartland, and the third and final season of The Empress.
Elsewhere, the makers of Bluey have delivered their first live-action movie in Allen, Colleen Hoover’s Reminders of Him arrived from Universal and went straight to the top of the daily charts, and all six seasons of Power are on Netflix US for the first time. Ron Howard’s Cannes documentary Avedon also landed (here’s our review), The Devil’s Plan is back for a third season, and the Christmas pile keeps growing with The Gospel of Christmas and Sweden’s The Christmas Switch leading eight new festive additions.
As always, we’ll run through our picks of the week, give you the full list of everything added, and then check in on what’s been dominating the Netflix top 10s over the past seven days.
Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix This Week
The Body (Season 1) Netflix Original
Type: Series
Genre: Horror, Teen Drama | Episodes: 8 | Language: English
The big new English-language series of the week comes from Quinn Shephard, who’s making her Netflix debut after Under the Bridge over at Hulu. Shephard created, wrote and directed this one, and it reunites her with Riley Keough, who’s on board as an executive producer.
Set at a Catholic high school, the series follows the Lions dance team and its captains, Anya and Elise. A Halloween initiation for the new girls goes badly wrong, the team starts having visions that look a lot like prophecy, and it isn’t long before the whole town has lost its head. Think Carrie and Jennifer’s Body by way of a mass hysteria story, with a raunchy streak running through it.
Kristina Bogic and Sara Boustany lead a largely fresh-faced cast, with Nnamdi Asomugha, Louisa Krause, Sofia Wylie and The Traitors winner Gabby Windey in support. It’s already in the TV top 10 off only a few days of availability, so expect it to climb next week. For more, here’s our full guide to the series.
Heartland Netflix Original
Type: Movie
Genre: Mystery Thriller | Language: English
Friday’s big movie drop sees Jessica Chastain head to Nashville. She plays Misty Jones, a country star who walked away from the business two decades ago and is pulled back into town when her niece goes missing. The search takes her through the seedier side of Music City, and into plenty of her own history while she’s at it.
Shana Feste writes and directs, and if anybody knows this world it’s her, having made Country Strong back in 2010. Garrett Hedlund, who starred in that film, is here too, alongside John Hawkes, Ross Lynch, Paul Sparks, Jennifer Nettles and country singer Carter Faith in her first acting role.
It only had a day to rack up points for this week’s chart, so don’t read anything into its lowly position below. This should be near the top next Saturday. Here’s our full preview if you want more on the cast and production.
Allen Netflix Original
Type: Movie
Genre: Sci-Fi Comedy | Language: English
The oddest pick of the week, and we mean that kindly. Allen is the first live-action feature from Ludo Studio, the Brisbane outfit that gave the world Bluey, and it’s a much stranger proposition than that pedigree suggests.
As a kid, Petey’s best friend was an alien called Allen, who then vanished without so much as a goodbye. Twenty years later, Petey (T.J. Power) still hasn’t really moved on, and that’s when Allen turns back up in their Queensland coastal town carrying a secret with world-altering consequences. Charlotte Nicdao and Josh Helman co-star, with Daley Pearson and Jeffrey Walker directing.
One thing to flag for parents drawn in by the Bluey connection: this carries a TV-14 rating, so it’s aimed a fair bit older than Bluey and Bingo’s usual audience. Here’s everything we know about the movie and don’t miss our in-depth interview.
Reminders of Him
Type: Movie
Genre: Romantic Drama | Language: English
The week’s biggest licensed pickup comes courtesy of the Universal first window deal. Eight months after its March theatrical run and four months after it hit Peacock, the latest Colleen Hoover adaptation arrived on Netflix US on Tuesday and wasted no time, hitting number one on the daily movie chart within 24 hours.
Maika Monroe plays Kenna, who returns to her hometown after five years in prison hoping to meet the young daughter she’s never been allowed to know. Almost everybody wants her gone, with the exception of bar owner Ledger (Tyriq Withers), and you can probably guess where things head from there. Lauren Graham and Bradley Whitford round out the cast, with Vanessa Caswill directing.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
30 New Movies Added This Week
- A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2 (2024) – TV-G – English
- A Merry Christmas Wish (2022) – TV-G – English
- A Royal in Paradise (2023) – TV-PG – English
- Allen (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Avedon (2026) Netflix Original – R – English
- Brawlers (2025) – TV-MA – French
- Brothers (2009) – R – English
- Daayra (2026) – TV-MA – Hindi
- Easy Rider (1969) – R – English
- Eternal Beauty (2019) – R – English
- Gone in the Night (2022) – R – English
- Heartland (2026) Netflix Original – R – English
- How to Fall In Love By Christmas (2023) – TV-G – English
- Janelle James: How Romantic (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Kijsada Paradise (2026) – TV-MA – Thai
- Misty Green (2026) – R – English
- Never Surrender (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Indonesian
- One Eight Seven (1997) – R – English
- Ranabaali (2026) – TV-MA – Telugu
- Reminders of Him (2026) – PG-13 – English
- Results (2015) – R – English
- Rock On 2 (2016) – TV-14 – Hindi
- Rodeo Christmas Romance (2025) – TV-PG – English
- Russell Brand: Open Secret (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- The Christmas Switch (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish
- The Deal (2005) – R – English
- The Good Lawyer (2027) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French
- The Gospel of Christmas (2026) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
- The November Man (2014) – R – English
- The Unthinkable Daughter (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Portuguese
33 New TV Series Added This Week
- Alan’s Universe (Season 1) – TV-14 – English
- Alicia’s Law (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Bros (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hebrew
- Chhota Bheem – Dragons, Demons and Ghosts (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Hindi
- Chhota Bheem – Karaak & the Dark Days (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Hindi
- Chhota Bheem – Kirmada & Bhakshak Special (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Hindi
- Chhota Bheem – Mahashaitaan Marathon (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Hindi
- ChiaroScuro (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian
- Doozie’s Doghouse (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English
- Ethos (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish
- Iryû: Team Medical Dragon (Season 3) – N/A – Japanese
- Last One Standing (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese
- League of Legends: Music Video Collection – K-pop & More (Season 1) – TV-PG – English
- Love Is Blind, Habibi (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Arabic
- Mask (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean
- Miracles of the ER (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Mandarin
- Modern Farmer (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean
- Morning Drama Series Daddy Sister (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Morning Drama Series Ranman (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Murder in Galicia (Limited Series) Netflix Original – N/A – Spanish
- Murder with My Husband (Season 3) – TV-14 – English
- Must Date The Playboy (Season 1) – TV-14 – Tamil
- Power (Seasons 1-6) – TV-MA – English
- Power Confidential (Season 1) – TV-MA – English
- Shining Inheritance (Season 1) – TV-MA – Korean
- Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- The Body (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- The Chaser (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean
- The Devil’s Plan (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean
- The Empress (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German
- The First 48 (Season 16) – TV-14 – English
- The Goop Guide with Gwyneth Paltrow (Season 1) – TV-MA – English
- The Painter of Wind (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean
Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week
Points are awarded based on each title’s daily top 10 position across the seven days, covering November 7 to November 14. Data comes from FlixPatrol.
‘Tis the season, apparently. A Dog’s Perfect Christmas jumps six places to take the top spot in only its second week, knocking The Day After Tomorrow down to third. With The Gospel of Christmas and The Christmas Switch both charting on debut, the holiday takeover of the movie list is properly underway, and it’s only mid-November.
The other big mover is Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story, which rockets from 15th to 2nd in its first full week. The licensed doc about Cook’s half-brother stealing millions from him has clearly found an audience that was never going to rent it.
Reminders of Him is the highest new entry in fifth, which undersells it given it only arrived on Tuesday. It’ll be fighting Heartland for number one next week, with the Chastain thriller and Allen both picking up only a handful of points from their late-week debuts. Last week’s pick Carolina Caroline also makes its first appearance in eighth.
|#
|Title
|Points
|vs. Last Week
|1
|A Dog’s Perfect Christmas
|61
|▲ 6 (from #7)
|2
|Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story
|54
|▲ 13 (from #15)
|3
|The Day After Tomorrow
|46
|▼ 2 (from #1)
|4
|The Croods
|43
|–
|5
|Reminders of Him
|38
|NEW
|6
|Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story
|35
|▼ 3 (from #3)
|7
|King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
|30
|▲ 2 (from #9)
|8
|Carolina Caroline
|29
|NEW
|9
|The Gospel of Christmas
|29
|NEW
|10
|The Mummy
|15
|▲ 2 (from #12)
|11
|Never Surrender
|13
|NEW
|12
|Collision Course
|11
|▼ 10 (from #2)
|13
|The Christmas Switch
|10
|NEW
|14
|Love the Coopers
|8
|▼ 3 (from #11)
|15
|Allen
|6
|NEW
|16
|Cry Macho
|3
|NEW
|17
|Heartland
|3
|NEW
|18
|10,000 B.C.
|3
|NEW
|19
|My Best Friend
|2
|–
|20
|Gone in the Night
|1
|NEW
Most Popular TV Series on Netflix This Week
True crime wins again. Taken: Natalee Holloway climbs five places to take the top spot in its first full week, finishing a single point shy of a perfect score. The three-part docuseries, which has Beth Holloway telling the story of her daughter’s 2005 disappearance in Aruba, has barely left number one since it arrived.
It’s a good week for Black Doves too. Season 2 only caught the tail end of last week’s chart, and with a full seven days behind it, the spy thriller leaps from 12th to 2nd. From holds firm in third, while last week’s number one, The One About Matthew Perry, slips to fifth.
Of the new arrivals, The Body is the best performer in seventh with only four days on the service, and Power is right behind it in eighth. With 63 episodes to get through, we’d expect Ghost and Tommy to stick around in the top 10 for a good while yet. The Empress opens in 11th, which is a soft start for a returning favorite, though it only had three days to work with.
|#
|Title
|Points
|vs. Last Week
|1
|Taken: Natalee Holloway
|79
|▲ 5 (from #6)
|2
|Black Doves
|59
|▲ 10 (from #12)
|3
|From
|56
|–
|4
|Nobody Wants This
|48
|▼ 2 (from #2)
|5
|The One About Matthew Perry
|27
|▼ 4 (from #1)
|6
|Love Is Blind
|27
|▲ 2 (from #8)
|7
|The Body
|25
|NEW
|8
|Power
|23
|NEW
|9
|The Neighborhood
|21
|▲ 4 (from #13)
|10
|Raw
|19
|▼ 1 (from #9)
|11
|The Empress
|14
|NEW
|12
|Mistletoe Murders
|14
|▼ 7 (from #5)
|13
|The Great British Baking Show
|13
|▼ 2 (from #11)
|14
|Janelle James: How Romantic
|5
|NEW
|15
|Alicia’s Law
|4
|NEW
|16
|North of North
|3
|NEW
|17
|Will Trent
|1
|NEW
|18
|Rectify
|1
|NEW
|19
|A Couple of Lies
|1
|▼ 9 (from #10)
What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.