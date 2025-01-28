Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy Netflix Series ‘Hostage’ Set for Release in 2025

UK political thrillers have become somewhat of Netflix’s forté in recent years, and their newest upcoming offering will be Hostage (previously known as The Choice and, going back even further, In The Room), a new five-part limited series event. It’s headlined by Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy, who plays the British Prime Minister and the first female French President, respectively.

Hostage is written by Matt Charman, whose credits include Bridge of Spies, Netflix’s Treason, and Oasis. Isabelle Sieb (The Devil’s Hour, Nautilus) and Amy Neil (Hanna, The Control Room) are directing the episodes. The project was first unveiled by Netflix back in March 2024. Foz Allan, the renowned TV producer behind Riveria, Wolfblood, and The Athena, serves as executive producer on the series alongside Charman under his production company, Binocular Productions.

Jeff Russo serves as the composer of the series, and Catherine Derry and Matt Gray serve as cinematographers.

What’s the plot of Hostage?

The synopsis of The Choice reads as follows:

“Abigail Dalton, the recently elected British Prime Minister is fighting for office thanks to a healthcare crisis. Vivienne Toussaint is the first female French President campaigning for re-election no matter what — including tackling France’s borders. A summit between the two women could be the answer to their prayers, if they can agree. But when Dalton’s husband is kidnapped and Toussaint is blackmailed, they both face unimaginable choices. Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?”

The Mirror and the Daily Mail picked up exclusive first-look shots for the new series in March 2024.

NEW// First Look Released for

Suranne Jones' netflix drama as a British PM 📸 pic.twitter.com/DcztXuIJw3 — amy silva my love (@surannestanonly) March 30, 2024

Who is cast in Hostage?

The main two leads of The Choice are Suranne Jones (Vigil, Gentlemen Jack) and Julie Delpy (Before Sunrise, Meet the Barbarians) as British PM Abigail Dalton and French President Vivienne Toussaint, respectively. We had previously heard that Camille Cottin was eyed for the French PM role. Speaking about the project on Instagram, Jones said, “Thrilled to be working with the icon that is Julie Delpy! Matt Charman and his amazing scripts and the brilliant Isabelle Sieb as Lead director.”

They are joined by Corey Mylchreest (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), Lucian Masmati (Game of Thrones), James Cosmo (Game of Thrones), Hiftu Quasem (The Witcher), Jim Sturgeon (The Witcher) as Nicholas Lovell, Isobel Akuwudike (The Road Trip) as Sylvie, Ashley Thomas, and Jehnny Beth.

Hostage is currently deep in post-production after filming for several months in 2024. Production took place in the UK and La Palma in the Canary Islands. Filming wrapped up in June 2024 with Suranne Jones confirming the wrap over Instagram, saying, “My picture wrap on @netflix #binocular series #TheChoice What a beautiful bunch of people… and now over to @isabellesieb to finish her block.. then to the edit.. then over to you to see if you like it next year! Thank you to all involved.”

Netflix has yet to confirm an exact release date for the series, although it did feature in Netflix UK’s preview of what will be released in 2025 under its new name, Hostage.

Are you looking forward to Hostage coming to Netflix in 2025? Let us know down below.