‘iCarly’ Coming to Netflix US in February 2021

Netflix will be picking up even more Nickelodeon content it seems with one of its biggest shows over the last couple of decades, iCarly, set to hit Netflix USA in February 2021.

Only two seasons (expected to be season 1 and 2) are currently lined up to release on Netflix which is far short of the 6 seasons that ultimately released on Nick between 2007 and 2012.

Both seasons, that consists of 45 episodes in total, will arrive on Netflix US on February 8th, 2021.

Starring Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Jennette McCurdy (star of Netflix’s defunct Between), Nathan Kress and Noah Munck, the series followed a group of friends who set up an internet variety show. The show came from Nickelodeon super-producer Dan Schneider who is behind other Nick hits such as Victorious, Zoey 101, Drake & Josh and Sam & Cat. The kid’s network has since cut ties with the creator, however.

So why only two seasons? It’s likely to help promote the show in the runup to the relaunch of CBS All Access to Paramount+ which will feature the show. Not only that, but the show recently got renewed for a rebooted series with the original cast set to reprise their roles.

Netflix has been licensing a number of Nickelodeon over the past two years including most recently Henry Danger and The Haunted Hathaway’s in January 2021. In addition, Netflix and Nickelodeon have teamed up for exclusive shows and movies on Netflix including The Loud House Movie and Rise of the Teenage Mutants movie both coming to Netflix later in 2021.

If you want to watch all six seasons on streaming right now, you’ll need a subscription to Nick Hits which is available as a Prime Video Channel.

The show is also available on Netflix in the United Kingdom (where only the first season is available) and Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

Are you looking forward to iCarly coming to Netflix in February 2021? Let us know in the comments down below.