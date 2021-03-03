What Happened to ‘Between’ Season 3 on Netflix?

Remember Between on Netflix? The show aired its second season all the way back in June 2016. Now, 5 years later, we’re revisiting with more information that could reveal why the series never continued past season 2 with the show almost certainly never set to return for a third season.

The series was one of the first series co-produced between Netflix and an external network and released on Netflix weekly, one of the first titles to do so on the service. Featuring Jennette McCurdy, the series took us a to a small town in Pretty Lake where people were dying who were over the age of 21 and followed the survivors.

If you’re thinking that sounds a lot like The Society, you’re not alone however that show actually received an official cancelation.

The series was by no means perfect but it certainly did improve during season 2 with most of the cast really coming to life. Add to that, the second season left us with a ton of unanswered questions and a big cliffhanger.

Has Season 3 of Between Been Announced?

No, five years after the second season dropped, we’re still yet to hear any confirmation of a potential third season. It hasn’t been canceled but it wasn’t announced to be going on hiatus, it’s just never been mentioned.

Netflix is usually pretty clear-cut when it comes to their originals and their future. We’ve seen plenty of cancellations and renewals usually come months after the series finished, not years.

Now five years later, it’s safe to say this series is well and truly dead and Jennette McCurdy may have just offered a bit of an insight as to why it didn’t continue (although we suspect external factors like Netflix or City pulling the plug is ultimately far more likely).

On an episode of Empty Inside in 2021, McCurdy said that she had quit acting adding that she was embarrassed by previous roles saying:

“I quit a few years ago because I initially didn’t want to do it, my mom put me in it when I was 6 and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family.”

So that almost certainly rules out her returning to the role of Wiley Day meaning the book is well and truly closed on Between season 3.

Do you miss Between on Netflix? Would you have liked it to come back for a third season? Let us know in the comments.