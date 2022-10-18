Idris Elba’s ‘Luther’ Movie on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

Fans of the Luther television series will have already learned by now that a movie is in the works at Netflix. Fans will also be delighted to learn filming concluded in early 2022 and has been in post-production for several months. While we hoped for a 2022 release, it’s l00king increasingly likely we’ll be waiting until 2023. We’re continuing to keep track of everything you need to know about Luther, including the plot, cast updates, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Luther is an upcoming Netflix Original movie, in a co-production with BBC Films, that is directed by Jamie Payne, and written by Neil Cross.

Plans have been in motion for a Luther movie since 2013 when the first scripts were written. But thanks to the series not coming to an end until 2019, plans for the movie took a back seat before being announced in 2020.

What is the production status of Luther?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 18/10/2022)

Idris Elba revealed in November 2021 with a behind-the-scenes image that filming was underway on the set of Luther.

Filming lasted for a few months before coming to an end by mid-February 2022.

What is the plot of Luther?

The only logline we’ve seen so far for the movie is a synopsis similar to the TV show;

Detective Chief Inspector John Luther is a brilliant London officer, so obsessed with his work that he is willing to go down the darkest of paths and break the stringiest of rules. Based on the TV Series LUTHER.

Who are the confirmed cast members of Luther?

Only a handful of actors have been confirmed so far to star in Luther, but of course, the most obvious casting is Idris Elba returning to reprise his role as Luther.

Cynthia Erivo, known for her work on Bad Times at the El Royale and Harriet, has been cast in an unnamed role. However, it has been reported that Erivo will play the role of Luther’s nemesis.

Beloved The Lord of the Rings and Planet of the Apes actor Andy Serkis has also been confirmed and will play the villain.

Dermot Crowley also returns to reprise his role as Schenk.

We’re still waiting to learn who the remaining cast members are.

When is the Luther Netflix release date?

Netflix has still yet to announce an official release date.

We previously believed that Luther would be coming to Netflix before the end of 2022, however, it’s looking increasingly clear that Luther isn’t coming to Netflix until 2023.

Will Luther be available to stream on Netflix in the UK?

As the film is a co-production between Netflix and BBC Films, it’s unclear if Luther will be available on Netflix UK. What’s likely to happen is Luther will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer before eventually arriving on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching the Luther movie on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!