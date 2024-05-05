Netflix Scoops Rights to ‘Batwheels’ Series in the United States

Netflix is expanding its lineup of kids’ shows with an unexpected new DC license. The pre-school animation series that airs on Cartoon Network via Cartoonito and on Max (previously HBO Max) will join the Netflix US library tomorrow.

The show was first announced in October 2020, with 37 episodes released between September 2022 and September 2023, with a second season ongoing from January 2024.

Created by Michael G. Stern, the show focuses on the unlikely sidekicks of the caped crusader in the form of crimefighting Batwheel vehicles such as the iconic Batmobile, Redbird, Batgirl Cycle, Bat Truck, and the Batwing.

The series’ voice cast is quite frankly incredible, too. Ethan Hawke, best known for performances in Dead Poets Society and Reality Bites, also appeared in Netflix titles like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Leave the World Behind and voices the iconic Batman.

Elsewhere, Cobra Kai’s Jacob Bertrand voices the Batmobile / Bam with other voice cast members, including A.J. Hudson, Jordan Reed, Kimberly D. Brooks, Leah Lewis, and Lilimar.

The news comes as somewhat of a surprise despite the fact that Netflix has been getting lots more DC content lately. It, of course, just saw the release of Dead Boy Detectives exclusively on the platform, which sits within The Sandman universe, coming back for a second season 2. In the US, Netflix recently carried the majority of movie titles from the back catalog of the DC Extended Universe for a limited time, plus some animated kids’ titles such as DC Teen Titans Go! To The Movies and DC League of Super-Pets.

When will Batwheels be on Netflix?

Netflix just included Batwheels in its May 2024 roster of new titles, but it wasn’t included when Netflix previewed the month’s upcoming titles. Better yet, the release date is imminent, with the series set to arrive on May 6th, 2024 (the day after this article was published). Only season 1 is expected to land given that season 2 is ongoing.

We’ve looked across several Netflix regions to see if Batwheels will be available in multiple locations. Still, it appears that, for now, the United States is the only country set to receive the title.

Are you excited about Batwheels coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.