When will ‘Girls5eva’ Seasons 1-2 be on Netflix?

Towards the end of 2022, Netflix unexpectedly stepped in to say the Peacock show Girls5eva from cancelation and announced it would be producing and releasing the show’s third season exclusively. It’ll also carry seasons 1-2 of the series, but when will that happen? For some, it’ll be as soon as February 2023.

Created by Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva first premiered in June 2021 on the United States streamer Peacock, owned by NBC Universal. Two seasons ran on the network, and late last year, Netflix announced it had swooped in (before official cancelation) to save the show and produce a third season. In addition, they announced they’d also receive seasons 1-2 at a later date.

The series follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ‘90s who reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry star.

International Regions of Netflix Will Stream Girls5eva from February 2023

“Coming soon” notices have begun appearing for the show in select regions of Netflix in international regions.

These regions (but are not limited to) are set to receive the show on February 1st, 2023:

Netflix France

Netflix Brazil

Netflix Canada

Netflix United Kingdom

Netflix Australia

Netflix India

Netflix Japan

Netflix Netherlands

When will Girls5eva come to Netflix in the United States?

No date yet for Girls5eva (the page for the show doesn’t currently even resolve), meaning we’re not expecting the show to join Netflix US alongside the rest of the world on February 1st.

Our current intel suggests that the show will remain on Peacock until May 6th, 2031, and as per Netflix’s original press release, it was announced Netflix and Peacock would eventually share the rights.

Per the press release:

“Netflix will be the exclusive home to the third season and it also acquired co-exclusive global streaming rights to the first two seasons of the critically-acclaimed Emmy® Award-nominated comedy.”

If you want to set a reminder for Girls5eva, you can click the “remind me” button on the official page (Netflix ID: 81630704) for the show, which went live recently.

Are you looking forward to watching Girls5eva on Netflix on February 1st, 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.