Indian Marathi-Language Drama ‘The Disciple’ Coming to Netflix Exclusively in April 2021

Netflix once again takes the opportunity to expand into the large Indian market with its acquirement of the Marathi-language drama The Disciple. Shaping up to be one of the biggest Indian Originals to land in 2021, we’re expecting The Disciple to be a smash hit with Indian subscribers when it arrives on Netflix exclusively in April 2021.

The Disciple is an upcoming Indian Netflix Original Marathi-language drama written, directed, and edited by Chaitanya Tamhane. Alfonso Cuarón the director of the Academy Award-winning Netflix Original Roma is an executive producer on the movie.

Upon release, The Disciple is the fifth Indian Netflix Original to arrive in 2021 and the third Marathi-language Original overall.

When is The Disciple coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the trailer dropping on YouTube we can now confirm that The Disciple is coming to Netflix on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

The Disciple has already had its premiere when it was featured in the main competition section of the 77th Venice International Film Festival. Its North American debut was at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.

What is the plot of The Disciple?

Years of following traditions, disciplines of the old masters, and practice as a classical Indian vocalist have lead Sharad Nerulkar to doubt his quest of mastering the art. As Sharad continues to strive for mastery, the excellency that alludes to him leads to self-doubt, struggle, and sacrifice.

Who are the cast members of The Disciple?

According to a search of the film on IMDb many of the cast will be making their debut in The Disciple:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Sharad Nerulkar Aditya Modak Saare Tujhyach Saathi Guruji Arun Dravid *Debuting in The Disciple* Maai Sumitra Bhave Kaasav: Turtle | Two Women | The Guardian Spirit of the House TBA Deepika Bhide Bhagwat *Debuting in The Disciple* TBA Kiran Yadnyopavit Deol Band TBA Abhishek Kale *Debuting in The Disciple* TBA Neela Khedar *Debuting in The Disciple* TBA Makarand Mukund *Debuting in The Disciple* TBA Kristy Banerjee *Debuting in The Disciple* TBA Prasad Canavese *Debuting in The Disciple*

Lead actor Aditya Modak is a classical Indian musician in real life and has been learning the art since the age of five.

What is the run time of The Disciple?

The runtime has been confirmed as 127 minutes.

What language will The Disciple be available to stream in?

The Disciple has been filmed in Marathi, one of the twenty-two languages spoken in India, and spoken by over 73 million native speakers. According to IMDb further languages used in the film are English, Hindi, and Bengali.

