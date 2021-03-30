Netflix Signs First Look Deal with Peter Berg’s Film 44

Peter Berg’s Film 44, the studio behind Netflix’s wildly successful Spenser Confidential, has signed a first-look deal with Netflix. The exciting new deal means subscribers from all over the world can look forward to more Original content from the Netflix library.

In 2020 Netflix released one of its most successful Originals to date, Spenser Confidential, which was watched by over 85 million subscribers in the first four weeks of its release.

Peter Berg, the founder of Film 44 is currently working on a scripted drama for Netflix named Painkiller. The series which is directed entirely by Berg is centered around the origin of the opioid crisis.

Berg is also busy developing The Colonel’s Wife, another project that he is set to write, produce, and direct.

Brian Wright, Head of Overall Deals at Netflix had the following to say on the deal:

Pete Berg has created iconic television. Authentic, visceral and kinetic, Berg’s style has elevated storytelling for years and we are proud to welcome him to Netflix.

In the past, Berg has directed, written, and produced an array of films, including multiple multiple projects with Mark Whalberg such as Lone Survivor, Patriots Day, and Mile 22. Berg has always worked on multiple television projects, the most notable being Friday Night Lights, Ballers, and Chicago Hope.

The Vice President of Netflix Film, Tendo Nagenda, also had the following to say:

Pete makes movies that captivate and thrill us. He can put a fresh spin on classic and beloved characters like he did with Spenser Confidential, as well as find and tell original stories that entertain the world. We’re thrilled to have him and Film 44 officially at Netflix

It’s an exciting time ahead of Netflix as we look forward to all of the future projects Peter Berg and Film 44 have in store for us.

