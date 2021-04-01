Elsa Pataky Netflix Movie ‘Interceptor’: What We Know So Far

Netflix is betting big on upcoming action-packed feature films and is producing them all over the globe. The latest of those movies to be in production is the Australia-based Interceptor, which will star actress and model Elsa Pataky.

Netflix’s Interceptor will be directed by Matthew, who is an acclaimed Australian action/thriller writer known for bestselling books including Scarecrow and the Army of Thieves, Seven Ancient Wonders and The Tournament. Interceptor will be the directorial debut for Reilly. The script for Interceptor was written by Reilly along with BAFTA nominee Stuart Beattie (Collateral, Tomorrow, When the War Began).

Beattie is producing the project with Matthew Street and Michael Boughen for Ambience Entertainment. Chris Hemsworth, Kathy Morgan, Christopher Mapp, Robert Slaviero, and Peter D. Graves will serve as executive producers.

Producer Matthew Street commented on working with the team and Netflix on Interceptor:

“When the opportunity came to work with award winning writers, Matthew Reilly and Stuart Beattie, we knew we had something special on our hands. Interceptor is a fantastic action story with a stellar cast and with the support of Netflix, we’re excited to see an Australian made film travel to audiences across the globe.”

What is the plot of Interceptor?

Not a whole lot of the plot is known for Netflix’s Interceptor, but we do have an official logline from Netflix:

When sixteen nuclear missiles are launched at the US, and a violent coordinated attack simultaneously threatens her remote missile interceptor station, one Army lieutenant must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to save humanity as we know it.

But better than a logline are the comments of the writer and director himself, Matthew Reilly:

“As those people who have read my novels know, I love telling big action stories that are told at a frenetic pace. I wanted to bring that kind of rocket-fast, relentless, high-stakes storytelling to film, and so Interceptor was born. Elsa is just perfect as our lead: a strong, independent and determined woman who, in the face of overwhelming odds, just refuses to give up.”

Who is cast in Interceptor?

Netflix’s Interceptor will be led by Spanish actress and model Elsa Pataky, who is best known for her role as Elena in the Fast & Furious franchise. In Interceptor, Pataky will play JJ Collins, an army lieutenant who must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to save humanity as we know it.

Interceptor‘s second lead will be Luke Bracey, who has appeared in such projects as Hacksaw Ridge, G.I. Joe, Holidate and the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. Other cast members of Interceptor include Aaron Glenane (Snowpiercer), Belinda Jombwe (Colour Blind), Paul Caesar (Home and Away) and Marcus Johnson (The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee).

What’s the production status on Interceptor?

Netflix’s Interceptor entered production on March 29 2021 in Sydney and New South Wales, Australia. Minister for the Arts of New South Wales, Don Harwin shared his excitement for the opportunity of New South Wales to provide manpower for the film and create more jobs:

“Securing Netflix’s Interceptor is further proof that NSW’s screen industry is taking off, boosting our economy and creating jobs as international productions seek out the winning combination of highly skilled cast and crew, technical ability, competitiveness and creativity. As we put the world on notice that NSW is a global leader in film, it’s fitting that this action-blockbuster will once again showcase NSW’s production, CGI and VFX prowess.”

Lead actress Elsa Pataky trained hard with producer and her husband Chris Hemsworth and later reported on starting the first week of filming. Currently, there is no word on when will production wrap.

When will Interceptor be released on Netflix?

Netflix’s Interceptor has no official release date yet, but considering the March 2021 production start, it should normally be released by mid-2022.