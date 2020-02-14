‘Insatiable’ Canceled at Netflix After Only 2 Seasons

One of Netflix’s most controversial series, Insatiable, has seen its luck run out after only two seasons. After much rumor and debate, Insatiable has been canceled by Netflix.

Insatiable is a Netflix Original black-comedy created by Lauren Gussis. The series was originally pitched for The CW but eventually found its home on Netflix. Netflix, arguably, had one of their largest controversies when the series was announced in 2018, with over 270,000 people signing a petition on Change.org to pull the series. Ultimately, Netflix persevered and Insatiable was one of the most-watched Originals series of 2018.

What is the Netflix renewal status for Insatiable?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Canceled (Last Updated 14/10/2019)

Poor critic ratings and a lacking number of viewers have ultimately led to the cancelation of Insatiable at Netflix. One of the most bizarre series on Netflix to date, the first season caused an immense stir, thanks to its controversial story.

For those unaware of why Insatiable was considered controversial, it was the actual premise of the series which triggered a large portion of the internet. Many believed the series premise promoted fat shaming.

The resulting controversy ensured many flocked to Netflix to see the series for themselves. Thanks to the sheer volume of viewers, this resulted in a second season. If twitter is anything to go by Insatiable is certainly a guilty pleasure and fans are demanding more. But will it be enough for Netflix to renew the series for season three?

The first season took only a month before being renewed, but it’s been four months since the release of the second season, and it’s fate has finally been sealed.

Does the story need a third season?

There will certainly be plenty of angry fans of Insatiable as there were many story threads to still unravel.

The finale ended with Patty coming to terms with her love for killing, and rather than seeing herself as a victim, she now sees herself as being empowered, going so far as to even describe to Bob that “nothing tastes as good as killing feels.” Patty is not only a danger to herself but to anyone that stands in her way. The only person who knows just how truly dangerous Patty is, Bob, is in jail, this gives Patty free reign to leave a trail of destruction in her wake.

Patty is now on the hunt for Regina so she can clear Bob’s name. She’s made her intentions clear that clearing Bob’s name and showing the world of Regina’s guilt as the Pageant Killer is not enough. Patty has every intention of killing Regina when she gets the chance.

Patty is certainly being set up to be the villain of next season and that can only end one way. The story certainly needs a third season, and we’d fully expect it to be the very last season of Insatiable.

How did subscribers react to Insatiable season 2?

Going by the tweets below, plenty of subscribers tuned in for the second season of Insatiable season 2:

Insatiable season 2 was one of THE craziest things I’ve ever watched and I loved every minute of it anyways — McKayla 🤩 (@McKayla_Montoya) October 12, 2019

THEY ENDED SEASON 2 LIKE THAT?! ARE WE KIDDING?! I NEED SEASON 3 NOW! #Insatiable #Insatiable2 — Giovanna Graziano (@giobellax3) October 12, 2019

Season 2 of #Insatiable @insatiable_ is fucking crazy. I’m not going to spoil it, but as it turns out, I was right about it being like Dexter. The fan-service was amazing, the insanity was thrilling, and the finale was magnifique. I binged it all today. And I’m glad I did. — Dex (@dextority) October 11, 2019

Despite what seemed a great number of people tuning in to watch Insatiable, it may not have been the case after all.

When is the Insatiable season 3 Netflix release date?

As the series has been canceled, the easy answer is now never.

Would you like to see another season of Insatiable? Let us know in the comments below!