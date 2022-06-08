‘Inside Job’ Part 2: More Episodes Coming in 2022 & What We Know So Far

With a successful Part 1 under its belt, fans of Inside Job can look forward to a further ten more episodes in Part 2, which is coming to Netflix sometime in 2022. Here’s what we know so far of Inside Job Part 2 on Netflix.

Inside Job is a Netflix Original adult-animated comedy series created by Shion Takeuchi, one of the former writers of Gravity Falls and Regular Show. Alex Hirsch, the creator of Gravity Falls is an executive producer on the series.

Behind every conspiracy ever made is the deep state organization Cognito Inc, where anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley works. Seen as the odd one out, Reagan is determined to make the world a better place, even if her irresponsible coworkers and father get in the way.

Inside Job Part 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 26/10/2021)

When Netflix first ordered Inside Job, it was confirmed that the series will have at least 20 episodes. So while we’ve listed the series as “renewed” you could define the first season as Parts 1 and 2. Part 1 was just released and Part 2 will arrive at a later date.

Early signs suggest that Inside Job will receive a second season is thanks to the immediate impact the series has had on the top ten lists around the world. As of the 26th of October, Inside Job has made it into the top ten lists of 36 different countries around the world, including the United States.

What to expect from Inside Job Part 2?

Expect an angry and perhaps vengeful Reagan in the second season 0f Inside Job.

After prepping herself to become the CEO of Cognito Inc. and finally confronting her father for his manipulation of her childhood, Reagen was ready to take Cognito in a positive new direction. However, her victory was short-lived when she discovers that the Shadow Board has replaced her by reinstating her father as the head of the company.

Reagen had effectively disowned her father and exiled him for Cognito, but now he’s her boss so she will have no choice but to see him every day. However, this does offer the opportunity for Reagen to get her father fired as he was previously dismissed years ago for almost exposing the existence of the deep state.

If Reagan is willing to throw her father under the bus for her career, then perhaps the Shadow Board will take her seriously as a CEO. Alternatively, Reagen could follow in the footsteps of her father and try to expose the deep state to the world.

First look at Inside Job part 2

During Netflix’s 2022 Geeked Week event we were treated to our first look at part 2 of Inside Job.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDPJQgxegiU

When will Inside Job Part 2 come to Netflix?

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to announce when more episodes are coming. However, we can confirm that the next set of ten episodes will arrive sometime in 2022.

Are you excited for more episodes of Inside Job on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!