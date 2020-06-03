Are Seasons 1-3 of ‘Young Sheldon’ on Netflix?

Two years after we first looked at whether Young Sheldon was on Netflix, the streaming landscape has changed significantly. Are seasons 1 through 3 of Young Sheldon on Netflix? Will they be coming to Netflix or going elsewhere? Let’s take a look.

The series follows the early life of the eccentric Sheldon Cooper from the age of 9 in 1989, attending high school when he should be in the 4th Grade socially awkward Sheldon tries to fit in while family, friends and even bullies attempt to deal with his unique personality and intellectual prowess.

Before we get into the gritty details, it’s worth noting that despite airing on CBS, the series is in fact owned by Warner Brothers.

Is Young Sheldon Streaming on Netflix?

Unlike The Big Bang Theory that is available on Netflix internationally under agreements, Young Sheldon has yet to appear on any Netflix region as of June 2020.

Unfortunately, it isn’t currently streaming on Netflix in the United States and that extends to the rest of the world as well.

In the United States, the series has now been shopped to HBO Max. That’s where The Big Bang Theory currently streams and as such, rules out the possibility of it coming to Netflix anytime soon.

In other countries, it may make sense for Netflix to pick up the streaming rights but it was the case that Netflix only got the show internationally after the series concluded airing. Unfortunetely, we do not currently know when that could be.

The only place in the world currently streaming Young Sheldon outside of the USA is in the United Kingdom on 4oD (Channel 4 on Demand), the show is exclusive to Channel 4’s secondary channel E4.

Are you a fan of Young Sheldon? Would you like to see the show streaming on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below and while you’re here check out the best shows from CBS that are streaming on Netflix.