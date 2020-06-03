‘Prince of Peoria’ Season 2 / Part 3: Has Netflix Canceled?

After a year since season 2 of Prince of Peoria has hit Netflix, we’re still yet to hear anything official regarding season 3 of the Netflix kids series. Has it been canceled? What is the cast up to? Let’s find out.

Let’s quickly recap for those not aware or unfamiliar with the series. The show comes from Nick Stanton and Devin Bunje and ran for 16 episodes including a special.

Technically, only one season of the show was ever released as it was split into two halves.

The first eight episodes released in November 2018, a Christmas special released a month later and then season 2 was added on May 20th, 2019.

We haven’t had any formal numbers to see how well the series has performed but it did score two award nominations including a Daytime Emmy Award and a WGA award nomination.

Will there be a season 3 of Prince of Peoria on Netflix?

So, unfortunately, despite no official confirmation of renewal or cancelation it seems highly unlikely that Prince of Peoria will be back for season 3.

The reason we say this is that it looks like the show has been what we call “ghost-canceled” where the show releases to little fanfare and we hear absolute radio silence from all parties.

Now despite this, we’re still not ready to call the series “officially dead” as neither Nick Stanton or Devin Bunje have moved onto other projects according to IMDb.

Devin Bunje, who is one of the creators of the show has been asked numerous times on Twitter regarding the future but has yet to respond. The last mention of the show was a retweet back in October 2019.

Can’t argue with impeccable taste! https://t.co/Tjd5Ln5Bub — Devin Bunje (@DevinBunje) October 24, 2019

Of course, we could be wrong but we’re not getting our hopes up.

Where to watch the cast of Prince of Peoria Next

The good news is that one of the shows main stars has recently had a breakout role on Little Fires Everywhere that aired on Hulu. Gavin Lewis plays the role of Moody Richardson in that.

Theodore Barnes has since featured in multiple episodes of ABC’s The Goldbergs as Brian Walls. He’s also reportedly attached to an Untitled Ms. Pat Project.

Shelby Simmons has notably moved onto several other projects including Stargirl for Disney+ and featured in Bunk’d.

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams continues her duties on Amazon’s Bosch.

Do you want to see Prince of Peoria back on Netflix for season 3? Let us know in the comments.