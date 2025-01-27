James Nesbitt Battles Wind As Filming Begins On Harlan Coben Netflix Series ‘Run Away’

Filming has kicked off on Run Away, the brand new British adaptation of the Harlan Coben novel. Filming took place this morning at Saddleworth Moor in North West England, with one of the main stars, James Nesbitt, seen battling the bitterly cold high winds.

Fully unveiled last week with a cast headlined by Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, and Alfred Enoch, this is the fifth British adaptation of Harlan Coben’s vast library of novels and the twelfth overall. Netflix confirmed that filming would be underway imminently in Manchester and the surrounding regions, and we can now confirm that. The show is expected to continue shooting for six months (meaning a wrap sometime in June or July 2025).

Nesbitt plays Simon in the new 8-part series, a man whose life has fallen apart when his daughter Paige runs away from home, and his search for her takes him on a dangerous journey into a criminal underworld revealing deep secrets.

As many Brits will tell you, Storm Herminia has rocked the country over the past few days, most affecting Ireland, northern parts of England, Wales, and Scotland. It’s brought record-breaking winds and plenty of rain to boot. Despite this, the show must go on.

Also, thanks to the new photos we got today, we can confirm that Nimer Rashed is on board to direct this season. That shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, given the British director has served as lead director on Missing You and on multiple episodes in Fool Me Once. Independent Talent reps Rashed.

Here are some more first-look behind-the-scenes snaps of production now underway on the new limited series:

All photo credits are assigned to MARK CAMPBELL/MCPIX.

Are you excited for Run Away on Netflix? Let us know in the comments, and we’ll keep you posted on all things Run Away as and when we learn more.