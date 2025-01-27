What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 27 to February 2, 2025

Welcome along to what’s going to be a very busy week for Netflix news and new releases. While we can’t talk about the former, we can talk about the latter, so let’s run through all the new movies and series on the way.

If you missed any of last week’s new arrivals, you missed out on 17 new releases. Also, as we cross into a new month, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with all the new arrivals scheduled throughout the month, in addition to all the major removals. Also, check out our full rundown of what’s coming throughout the remainder of 2025 here.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Home Improvement (Seasons 1-8)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Looking for a long binge? Netflix is concluding its acquisition of Disney-owned licenses today, having added over a dozen shows over the past year from the distributor’s TV library with Home Improvement. Headed up by Tim Allen, the sitcom originally aired throughout the 1990s and was a staple of the ABC lineup with over 200 episodes under its belt. It follows Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, a TV host attempting to raise his three boys alongside his wife who doubles up as his co-host and strange neighbor.

The Recruit (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Somehow, it’s been over two years since the first season of the Alexi Hawley spy series headlined by Noah Centineo debuted on Netflix, and it’s finally back for its second season. It’s got a bolstered cast for season 2 despite being a couple of episodes shorter.

Per Netflix, “Season 2 finds CIA Lawyer, Owen Hendricks, pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency.”

We’ve got to be honest; we’re a little surprised that The Recruit is returning for its second season so close to The Night Agent, but there might be a method to the madness. Not only will Netflix hope that once you’re done with season 2 of TNA, you might bleed into the new season, but also the show’s release proximity to XO, Kitty (which saw Noah Centineo return in a cameo role) might also see a boost in numbers too. Will it pay off in practice? We’ll get to see next week.

Here (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Finally, we’ve got the SVOD debut of the movie that reunited Tom Hanks with Robin Wright and director Robert Robert Zemeckis. The trio collaborated 30 years ago on the timeless movie Forrest Gump. Employing de-aging technology, the drama is told over thousands of years with the camera set in one particular spot, following all the inhabitants that cross its path and their trials and tribulations.

The movie was a big miss both financially and with critics upon its release in November, but will the movie find an appreciative audience on Netflix? We’ll get to find out this week.

Full List of New Releases Scheduled to Release This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, January 27th

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, January 28th

Liza Treyger: Night Owl (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, January 29th

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (Season 1) Netflix Original

Six Nations: Full Contact (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Hot Spot (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, January 30th

Coming to Netflix on Friday, January 31st

Ballot (Balota) (2024)

Lucca’s World (2024) Netflix Original

The Snow Girl (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, February 1st, 2025

Note: WWE Royal Rumble will be live on Netflix in select regions but not in the United States.

American Renegades (2017)

Cells at Work! (Season 2)

Cult of Chucky (2017)

Fallen (2016)

From Prada to Nada (2011)

Happy Feet Movie Franchise Happy Feet (2006) Happy Feet Two (2011)

Home Improvement (Seasons 1-8)

It (2017)

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 7 & 8)

Missing: The Other Side (Season 1)

One Piece (Season 23 – Dressrosa)

Parasite (2019)

Queen & Slim (2019)

Richie Rich (1994)

Space Jam (1996)

Spanglish (2004)

Spec: Birth (Multiple Seasons)

The Nice Guys (2016)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

