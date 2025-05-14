Jamie Foxx To Headline Boxing Drama Film ‘Fight for ’84’ For Netflix

The Netflix Upfronts are here, and frequent Netflix star Jamie Foxx has just been tied to a brand new project called Fight for ’84. Directed by Andrés Baiz, known for his work on Griselda and Narcos, the new sports boxing movie comes from a screenplay penned by Academy Award nominees Andrea Berloff, John Gatins, and Andy Weiss.

The official synopsis for the new movie reads:

“After the US Olympic Boxing Team is tragically killed in a plane crash in 1980, a new coach is brought in to rebuild the team from scratch and lead them to victory at the ‘84 Olympics, winning the most medals in Olympic boxing history.”

The project has been in the works for a long time, with the movie originally developed under the working title of War of 84, according to our sources back in 2023 (Netflix declined to comment at the time).

Speaking about the movie to Netflix, director Andrés Baiz says, “What excites me about Fight for ’84 is how deeply human it is,” adding, “It’s a story about second chances, about rebuilding after loss, and about finding strength through connection. This isn’t about fame or glory – it’s about heart, discipline, and purpose. In a time when so many of us are trying to find meaning again, this story feels more relevant than ever.”

This will mark Foxx’s sixth major Netflix Original project following his series Dad Stop Embarrasing Me!, his 2024 special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., and movies Project Power (2020), They Cloned Tyrone (2022), and most recently, Back in Action (2025) where he starred alongside Cameron Diaz. That film now resides in Netflix’s most-watched of all time list.

Elsewhere, the Oscar and Grammy-winning actor is known for his acclaimed portrayal of Ray Charles in Ray, his roles in films like Django Unchained, Collateral, and Just Mercy, his early comedy work on In Living Color and The Jamie Foxx Show, his chart-topping R&B music career with hits like “Blame It,” and his voice role in Pixar’s Soul.

This is one of several new TV series and movies announced today as part of the Netflix Upfront presentation in New York City, an annual presentation for advertisers and the press detailing their upcoming slate. Other brand new projects include The Body, Here Comes The Flood, and All The Sinners Bleed. The announcements also came alongside renewals for popular series, too, including Forever, The Diplomat, Bridgerton, and My Life with the Walter Boys. The full list of announcements can be found here.

Producing are Eric Newman for Grand Electric, Bryan Unkeless for Night Owl plus Jamie Foxx and Michael W. Abbott for A Move Films Production. Executive producers are Andy Weiss for A WeBros Entertainment Production in addition to Henry Tillman and Datari Turner.

Are you excited for this new movie with Jamie Foxx on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.