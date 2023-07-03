‘Zom 100 Bucket List Of The Dead’ Netflix Japanese Horror: What We Know So Far

The live-action movie adaptation of Haro Aso’s horror-comedy manga, Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead, is coming exclusively to Netflix in August 2023. The exciting new adaptation has the potential to be a smash hit with subscribers, and we’ll be covering all of the details you need to know about the Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead movie on Netflix.

Netflix has seen plenty of success in the zombie genre with series such as Kingdom, All of Us Are Dead, and the movie #Alive. However, all three of those popular titles have been Korean titles, which means Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead is the first original Japanese zombie movie coming to Netflix.

Based on the manga by Haro Aso, and illustrated by Kotaro Takata, since October 2018 Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead has been published in the Japanese magazine Monthly Sunday Gene-X. Viz Media has publishing rights in North America.

When is the Zom 100 Bucket List Of The Dead Netflix release date?

We can confirm that Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead is coming to Netflix on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023.

What is the plot of Zom 100 Bucket List Of The Dead?

For the past three years, Tendou Akira has been a wage slave for a popular production company. Overworked, underpaid, and with no time for himself, Akira has become a mindless zombie meant for one purpose, to work. When the zombie apocalypse hits, Akira is delighted, happy that for the first time in three years, he finally gets a day off. Realizing that the zombie apocalypse means he will never have to go back to the office ever again, Akira decides to make the most of his newfound freedom by creating a bucket list of 100 things he would like to do before becoming a zombie.

Who are the cast members of Zom 100 Bucket List Of The Dead?

Eiji Akaso has been confirmed to be playing the lead role of Tendou Akira, former wage slave, and creator of the Zombie Bucket List.

Akaso is most well known for starring as Ryuga Banjo aka the Kamen Rider in the beloved Kamen Rider franchise. He recently starred in the TV shows Super Rich and Kanojo was Kirei datta.

How many movies of Zom 100 Bucket List Of The Dead can we expect?

At the time of writing, there are ten published manga volumes of Zom 100 Bucket List Of The Dead, with an 11th to be released in Japan on June 17th, 2022. The 7th volume of the English translation of the manga is due to be released in August 2022.

Each volume covers roughly three to four chapters.

After reading some of the manga, we expect the movie to adapt the first three volumes.

Any future sequels would depend on the popularity of the series with subscribers.

What is the production status of Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 08/12/2022)

Filming for Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead took place in the summer and came to an end sometime in the fall.

Netflix Asia released a making of video of the movie in early September 2022.

Are you excited for Zom 100 Bucket List Of The Dead? Let us know in the comments below!