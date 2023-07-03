‘Jesus Revolution’ Coming to Netflix US in July 2023

Netflix in the United States will soon be the streaming home to the Lionsgate movie Jesus Revolution starting from July 31st, 2023.

This will mark the movie’s first time on a streaming video-on-demand service like Netflix following its theatrical release in theaters in February 2023. It was cited as an early box office win in the year grossing over $50 million from its initial $15 million budget. It was later released on VOD and physical in late April.

Directed by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle, this Christian drama is based on the autobiographical book of Greg Laurie.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie if you decide to check it out when it hits Netflix:

“In the 1970s, young Greg Laurie is searching for all the right things in all the wrong places: until he meets Lonnie Frisbee, a charismatic hippie-street-preacher. Together with Pastor Chuck Smith, they open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to an unexpected revival of radical and newfound love, leading to what TIME Magazine dubbed a JESUS REVOLUTION.”

The news of the movie coming to Netflix in what seems to be the first window is a surprise. That’s because, in 2021, it was announced that all future Lionsgate and Summit Label Films would be headed for Starz in the first window. Whether this movie was sold outside of that arrangement or whether it will be shared is unknown. The movie is notably absent from the list of July 2023 releases for Starz.

Will other regions of Netflix get Jesus Revolution?

Yes, but likely on different timetables and not at the same time as Netflix in the US.

For those in the United Kingdom, you’re getting new Lionsgate movies roughly a year or two after their theatrical release dates. Other regions will differ dramatically.

This is one of several movies that will be making their SVOD debuts on Netflix in July 2023, with others being The Tutor from Vertical Entertainment and Hidden Strike from XYZ Films.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in July 2023, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching Jesus Revolution on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.