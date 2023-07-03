HBO Series ‘Insecure’ Arrives on Netflix US; Streaming for Three Years

Seasons 1-5 of Insecure have just dropped onto Netflix in the United States today as part of a new licensing agreement between HBO’s parent company and Warner Bros. Television and Netflix.

Running between 2016 and 2021, Insecure is the award-winning comedy-drama series created by Larry Wilmore and Issa Rae, the latter of whom leads the cast. Other cast members included Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, and Lisa Joyce.

The show is set in the modern-day and follows a woman living her Black female experience alongside her friends in Los Angeles, California.

The news of HBO licensing some of its Originals to Netflix came in June 2023 when Deadline unveiled that talks were ongoing to bring back catalog titles to Netflix in shared-licensing arrangements.

This is the first time scripted HBO shows have come to Netflix in any meaningful capacity. The only exceptions are a few documentaries, such as The Defiant Ones.

What’s on Netflix can reveal that Netflix has acquired the streaming license for Insecure for three years. Unless it’s renewed, the show will be available until July 3rd, 2025. The show also remains streaming on Max (previously HBO Max).

No other Netflix regions received Insecure today and it’s unclear whether the show will land in international territories down the line.

The Netflix page notably features prominent HBO Original branding for the show:

Also revealed today, several HBO series will be coming to Netflix, including Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under, and Ballers. True Blood will arrive on Netflix internationally. No release dates have been revealed.

Will you be watching Insecure on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.