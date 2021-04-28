‘Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Season 3 is Coming to Netflix in May 2021

More than just a beloved meme, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most beloved anime in recent memory. With the addition of the second season on Netflix in 2020, fans have patiently waited for the arrival of season 3. Finally, we’ve learned that Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure season 3 or Diamond is Unbreakable is coming to Netflix in May 2021

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is a Japanese anime series based on the manga of the same name created by Hirohiko Araki. Starting in the late 1980s, the franchise has existed in a total of five decades, releasing 126 volumes at the time of writing this article. To date, there are 156 episodes, with even more on the way in the near future.

The Joestar family over the course of many generations has been using their powers for good confronting evil supernatural villains that appear in different time periods. Each unique story follows different members of the Joestar family and their adventures.

When will season 3 of Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure be available to stream on Netflix?

After almost a year of waiting, we can now confirm that the third season of Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure, Diamond is Unbreakable, is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

If you have the Netflix app on your phone, you can check for yourself on the coming soon page.

Which regions can I stream Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure on Netflix?

In total there are 28 regions currently streaming Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure on Netflix:

Region Seasons Episodes Japan 4 152 Hong Kong 3 113 India 3 113 Singapore 3 113 Thailand 3 113 Belgium 2 74 Canada 2 74 Czech Republic 2 74 France 2 74 Germany 2 74 Greece 2 74 Hungary 2 74 Iceland 2 74 Italy 2 74 Lithuania 2 74 Netherlands 2 74 Poland 2 74 Portugal 2 74 Romania 2 74 Russia 2 74 Slovakia 2 74 Spain 2 74 Sweden 2 74 Switzerland 2 74 Turkey 2 74 United Kingdom 2 74 United States 2 74 South Korea 1 26

Is the 1993 series of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure available to stream?

The classic Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure series than ran from 1993 to 2002, and had a total of 13 episodes. Sadly the series is unavailable to stream on Netflix.

