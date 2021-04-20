New Anime on Netflix in May 2021

We’ll be saying goodbye to one of Netflix’s most beloved anime series in May 2021 as Castlevania comes to an end after four seasons. We’ll also see the welcome return of one of Netflix’s most mind-boggling animated series, along with the welcome addition of another season of one of the most fun sports anime around. Suffice to say it’s going to be another good month for anime on Netflix in May 2021.

Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix in May 2021.

Castlevania (Season 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 32

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso, Theo James, Adetokumboh M’Cormack

Netflix Release Date: Thursday, May 13th, 2021

The fourth season will also be the final outing for Castlevania. Powerhouse Animation has done an incredible job in bringing the world of Castlevania to life, so we can’t wait to see what’s in store for a climactic end to Netflix’s flagship anime series.

After the death of his wife at the hands of the church, this leads to Dracula declaring war on the human race, Dracula summons his generals and demons to wage his war. Dracula’s plan to wipe humanity from the face of the earth leaving a peaceful paradise in its place. Standing in his way is Trevor Belmont, the disgraced monster hunter of the Belmont clan. Alucard, the Dhampir son of Dracula and The Mage Sypha Belnades.

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 50

Genre: Animation, Sport | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Kenshô Ono, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Yuki Ono, Hirofumi Nojima, Chiwa Saitô

Netflix Release Date: Friday, May 14th, 2021

The second season will see the Serin High School basketball team face some of their strongest opponents yet when they prepare for the Winter Cup.

Kuroko, the phantom 6th member of “The Generation of Miracles,” joins the Seirin High School basketball club. Also joining is Taiga Kagami, who learned how to play basketball in the USA. Together the pair find the winning formula for Seirin, but standing in their way are the remaining five miracles who have each joined new schools and their respective basketball teams.

Love, Death, and Robots (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Sci-Fi, Horror, Comedy, Fantasy | Runtime: 15 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: Friday, May 14th, 2021

You could argue we’re cheating with the addition of the second season of Love, Death, and Robots but thanks to the series having an incredibly diverse amount of animation styles from production teams all over the world, at least one of the episodes is bound to count as anime.

The Heroic Legend of Arslan (2 Seasons)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 33

Genre: Action, Adventure| Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Yuusuke Koboyashi, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Daisuke Namikawa, KENN, Maaya Sakamoto

Netflix Release Date: Friday, May 14th, 2021

Arslan Senki was a relatively well-known anime and manga from the early 90s that received a reboot in the early 2010s with a brand new manga. Two years after the release of the manga, the anime adaptation arrived. While the art style of the modern Arslan story looks nothing like the classic anime art style of the 80s and 90s, it’s still an incredibly enjoyable anime that many Netflix subscribers will enjoy.

After the death and betrayal of King Andragoras III, his son, Prince Arslan, is forced to go on the run as he flees the invading Lusitanian army. With the highly respected general Daryun at his side, Arslan sets his sights on amassing allies to help him reclaim his kingdom and to avenge his father.

