‘Sailor Moon Eternal’ Parts 1 & 2 are Coming to Netflix in June 2021

Netflix has acquired the international streaming rights to the latest film in the Sailor Moon franchise, Sailor Moon Eternal. This is arguably one of the biggest anime ever acquired by Netflix, and fans will be delighted to learn that both parts will available to stream on Netflix in early June 2021.

Sailor Moon Eternal is an upcoming two-part Netflix Original Japanese anime movie based on the Sailor Moon manga by author Naoko Takeuchi. The film was released to theatres in Japan earlier this year, becoming only the second time ever that a Sailor Moon movie has been in theatres, the first was Sailor Moon SuperS: The Movie which arrived 26 years ago in 1995.

When is the Sailor Moon Eternal Netflix release date?

On Netflix’s official YouTube account for its anime content, they released a trailer for the new Sailor Moon film. The film has been split into two parts, with both being released internationally outside of Japan on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

What is the plot of Sailor Moon Eternal?

The movie takes place during the Dream Arc of the Sailor Moon manga and serves as a direct continuation of the Sailor Moon Crystal anime series acting as the fourth season.

When a mysterious solar eclipse happens in April, Sailor Moon and Chibiusa meet Helios, a mysterious Pegasus who is looking for two maidens to break the seal of the Golden Crystal. Meanwhile, the group known as the Dead Moon Circus has plans to conquer the Earth, the Moon, and eventually the universe by obtaining the Legendary Silver Crystal.

Who are the cast members of Sailor Moon Eternal?

It has been confirmed that the Viz Media cast of the Sailor Moon Crystal series will be reprising their roles for the movie:

Character Japanese Voice Cast English Voice Cast Usagi Tsukino/Super Sailor Moon Kotono Mitsuishi Stephanie Sheh Luna Ryō Hirohashi Michelle Ruff Mamoru Chiba/Tuxedo Mask Kenji Nojima, Mutsumi Tamura (young) Robbie Daymond Ami Mizuno/Super Sailor Mercury Hisako Kanemoto Kate Higgins Rei Hino/Super Sailor Mars Rina Satō Cristina Vee Makoto Kino/Super Sailor Jupiter Ami Koshimizu Amanda C. Miller Minako Aino/Super Sailor Venus Shizuka Itō Cherami Leigh Artemis Taishi Murata Johnny Yong Bosch Chibiusa/Super Sailor Chibi Moon Misato Fukuen Sandy Fox Diana Shoko Nakagawa Debi Derryberry Setsuna Meioh/Super Sailor Pluto Ai Maeda Veronica Taylor Haruka Tenoh/Super Sailor Uranus Junko Minagawa Erica Mendez Michiru Kaioh/Super Sailor Neptune Sayaka Ohara Lauren Landa Hotaru Tomoe/Super Sailor Saturn Yukiyo Fujii Christine Marie Cabanos Pegasus/Helios Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Chris Niosi Queen Nehelenia Nanao Laura Post Zirconia Naomi Watanabe Barbara Goodson Fish Eye Shouta Aoi Erik Scott Kimerer Tiger’s Eye Satoshi Hino John Eric Bently Hawk’s Eye Toshiyuki Toyonaga Michael Yurchak CereCere/Sailor Ceres Reina Ueda Cassandra Morris PallaPalla/Sailor Pallas Sumire Morohoshi Xanthe Huynh JunJun/Sailor Juno Yuko Hara Ericka Ishii VesVes/Sailor Vesta Rie Takahashi Erica Lindbeck

What are the run times of both films?

Both movies have a run time of 80 minutes, equating to a total of 160 minutes or two hours and 40 minutes.

