Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly Cast In Netflix’s ‘Ransom Canyon’

Netflix has confirmed its two leads for its upcoming family drama that should feel like home to anyone who loves Netflix’s feel-good dramas like Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias, or Ginny & Georgia.

First announced to be in development at Netflix in 2022, the streamer has now given the series order for ten 60-minute episodes. The series is based on the best-selling romance novel Ransom Canyon, which is set in Texas.

Josh Duhamel has boarded the project to play the role of Staten Kirkland, the owner and sole occupant of the sprawling Double K Ranch. Described as steadfast and stoic, Staten leads the charge to resist outside forces threatening his way of life and the land that he loves.

Duhamel is best known for his role in the franchise Transformers but has also recently starred in The Lost Husband and Love, Simon. For Netflix, he starred in the shortlived Millarworld series Jupiter’s Legacy.

Minka Kelly has been cast as Quinn, described as a go-getter, but finds herself in the shadow of others. After spending time chasing a career in New York as a pianist, she’s moved back to Ransom Canyon to carve a new career and path for herself.

Kelly is best known for her role in HBO’s Euphoria and Friday Night Lights.

Who’s behind Ransom Canyon on Netflix?

April Blair serves as the writer, creator, and executive producer of the new series. Blair is perhaps best known for her recent success at The CW working on All American. She also wrote episodes on two of Netflix’s biggest hits, including episodes 5 and 6 of Wednesday (Netflix’s biggest show of all time), and wrote in season 1 of You.

Netflix has also announced that Amanda Marsalis, an esteemed TV director who has worked on Netflix’s Ozark and The Umbrella Academy, will direct episodes 1 and 2.

No filming date is currently penciled in for Ransom Canyon, although we know pre-strike was due to get underway in September 2023. It’ll be filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Netflix’s own Albuquerque Studios.

We’ll soon update our main preview of everything we know about Ransom Canyon, which you can find here. Keep that bookmarked for the latest.

Are you looking forward to Ransom Canyon coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.