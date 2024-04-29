‘The Book of Clarence’ Sets Netflix US Streaming Debut Date

First debuting at the London Film Festival in late 2023, The Book of Clarence, the highly anticipated movie from Jeymes Samuel—who previously collaborated with Netflix on The Harder They Fall—was eventually released in theaters in January 2024. Five months later, the movie is confirmed to be debuting on Netflix in the US in May 2024.

Samuel writes and directs this comedy that features the talents of LaKeith Stanfield, Lupin star Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, David Oyelowo, and Alfre Woodard.

The movie follows a cynical hustler scheming to improve his fortunes after witnessing the power of Jesus and proclaiming himself to be a Messiah.

Set to arrive on Netflix on May 11th, 2024, the release date currently only applies to Netflix in the United States, where a first window deal exists between Netflix and Sony Pictures, who are behind the movie. This sees all their theatrical releases (and movies from their other studios) come to Netflix following an exclusive theatrical window. The movie will stream for 18 months before departing for Hulu sometime in December 2025.

The movie’s release date is now confirmed within Netflix’s UI, although it was notably missed in Netflix’s preview for the upcoming month.

Should you give The Book of Clarence a watch?

Although the movie turned out to be a box office dud, reviews for the movie were mostly positive, with some comparing the flick to the likes of Monty Python. It holds 66% on RottenTomatoes from critics and 80% from audiences.

Adam Graham for Detroit News, concluded in his review, “A big, bold, biblical epic that lands roughly half the time, The Book of Clarence is admirable in its scope and vision, even if those ultimately outweigh its execution.”

Will you be checking out The Book of Clarence when it arrives on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.