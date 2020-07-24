Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK in August 2020

For Brits, you don’t currently have too much to cram in and watch before they remove with the biggest title of the month leaving being Blackadder although we believe it could just be refreshed as opposed to just leaving.

As always, how this post works is that we typically learn of removals from Netflix around 30 days before they’re scheduled to do so. We also get expanded lists by Netflix (although we haven’t from Netflix UK this month) and there are also unannounced removals that take place too.

In case you missed any of the removals from July 2020, we’re keeping that up-to-date here. If you’re in the United States, these removals don’t apply to you and you can find your August removals here.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix UK in August 2020

Please note: removals are subject to change.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on August 1st

100% Hotter

Black Heart

Discovery of Love

Hogie the Globehopper

New Blood

Ramayan

Vroomiz

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on August 3rd

Dino Hunt (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on August 14th

Blackadder (2 seasons)

Buddha (Season 1)

Classic Legends (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on August 16th

49 Days (Season 1)

Yong Pal (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on August 19th

Lie to Me (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on August 20th

Dickensian (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on August 21st

Rooftop Prince (Season 1)

Secret Garden (Season 1)

