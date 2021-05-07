‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

Millarworld has officially kicked off on Netflix with the release of Jupiter’s Legacy and while there’s a lot to look forward to from the Millarworld universe in the future, will we be heading back with Utopian and the gang for season 2? Here’s what we know.

Early reviews suggest the show is getting off to a relatively mixed start which shouldn’t be all too surprising given that it was negatively affected by the pandemic, a change in showrunner, and some reshoots which happened earlier this year.

With that said, the 8-episode superhero series is out now and if you’re all done, let’s dig into season 2.

Has Netflix renewed Jupiter’s Legacy for season 2?

Earlier in the week leading up to the release of Jupiter’s Legacy we put out a report saying that the show has been given a renewal based on the comments of Mark Millar to the Scottish publication, Herald Scotland.

Speaking about the future of Millarworld on Netflix, Millar said: “Next year there will be Jupiter season two. There will be The Magic Order, a horror show, and a big spy project,”

That told us that season 2 was renewed and planned for next year (whether that meant to be released or just in production is unclear), however, that turns out not to the be case. As we were corrected soon after publishing that post, it simply is the current intention for the show assuming it gets a renewal.

This is backed up from an interview with Deadline on May 6th with Millar saying:

“Season 2 is up to the audience. We don’t want to get too cocky. All I see is we’re going into this incredibly bullish. We feel great about it. I’ve watched, even over Covid, I sat in edits every day pretty much and I never tire of it. So, fingers crossed people love it as much as we do.”

We’re expecting to hear on the future of Jupiter’s Legacy a month or so from May 7th once Netflix has enough data. Given the show ends on a cliffhanger (more on this in a second) and the overall scope of Millarworld and how Jupiter’s Legacy fits in, anything other than a renewal will be seen as a damning start for the new superhero universe on Netflix.

We’ll be updating this post over time as and when we get Netflix’s top 10 data through plus other various third-party numbers of how well the show is doing also.

Who will return in season 2 of Jupiter’s Legacy?

With the exception of Raikou (played by Anna Akana) we should see the return of all of our heroes seen in season 1.

In the comics, lots of new heroes and villains were introduced throughout and we could see some of those head over too including the likes of Tornado, Neutrino, Shockwave, Light Girl, the Wood King, Automaton, Jack Frost and Tattoo.

What to expect from Jupiter’s Legacy season 2

Warning: spoilers for the end of season 1 of Jupiter’s Legacy below.

Although the series roughly follows the comics, using them as an exact guide isn’t particularly useful given the show deviates wildly in many of the modern storylines.

Brandon, for instance in the comics leads a similar life to Chloe (ie celebrity endorsements and living the high life) but doesn’t in the show. The comics also switch between 2013 and 2020 whereas the show only sticks to two timelines.

So while we could speculate about some of the beats that could transition to the show from the comics it’d be far better to speculate where the show heads next based on the events of the final episode.

In which case, we’ve just learned that Brainwave is behind much of the modern-day troubles the heroes face with him trying to take over The Union and was behind the cloning of Blackstar. He clearly has high ambitions given he eventually kills his own daughter to progress his agenda.

Season 1 didn’t do enough, in our view anyway, to really tell us what happened to Blue Bolt and Skyfox so hopefully, their breakaway from The Union is a little more fleshed out in season 2.

With much of season 1 focusing on the origin of the original founding members of The Union with the kids mostly taking a back seat, we’re expecting the emphasis to shift storywise onto the kids in season 2. Hutch and Chloe are on a mission to find Hutch’s father Bluefox. Brandon (Paragon) has seemingly patched his relationship with his father after taking issues with the code but clearly has a strong relationship with Brainwave.

Where each of the three kids will ultimately fall (good or bad) is still up in the air and the comics tell us that we should expect the unexpected on this front.

What’s next from Millarworld on Netflix?

The next big project is the anime series Supercrooks which is expected to debut on Netflix later in 2021.

Elsewhere, Mark Millar has also revealed:

The next several years for Millarworld on Netflix are already mapped out with Millar saying: “We’ve got the next three of four years planned out. And that’s just the television side”

Millar compares his role to Kevin Feige’s

Millar is signed up to work on projects for “good few years” and plans to build out “20 franchises”

In the meantime, we suggest you pick up copies of Jupiter’s Legacy and spin-off Jupiter’s Circle as they’re excellent source material and it’s interesting to compare and contrast the show’s story to the original.

Now tell us what you think. Do you want to see season 2 of Jupiter’s Legacy? Let us know in the comments.