‘Super Crooks’ Netflix Anime Series: Everything We Know So Far

Super Crooks, the highly anticipated anime series from the Millarworld comics is coming to Netflix in November 2021! We also get our first look at the upcoming anime, animated by the renowned studio, Bones. Here’s everything we know so far about the Super Crooks anime series.

First released in 2012, the comic book series saw Mark Millar collaborate with Filipino artist Leinnil Francis Yu for four issues which collectively is known as Supercrooks: The Heist. Leinnil Francis Yu is also known for having worked on the likes on Marvel comic titles including Indestructible Hulk and Pheonix Ressurection. He also collaborated on Superior with Millar too.

You can currently set a reminder on Netflix itself for more information on the series as and when it’s available. The page is accompanied with the following synopsis:

“In this anime adaptation, small-time crook Johnny Bolt recruits the ultimate crew for one last heist — for real! From comic book legend, Mark Millar.”

Also, Super Crooks is going to be given the live-action treatment on Netflix too.

When will Super Crooks be on Netflix?

Thanks to the anime spotlight for Netflix’s TUDUM event, it has been revealed that Super Crooks will be released on Netflix on Thursday, November 25th, 2021.

An official trailer then dropped on October 22nd, 2021 alongside the following caption:

“Luck’s never been on their side, but this crew of small-time crooks with super powers recruited by none other than Johnny Bolt are rolling the dice on one last heist. Their target: A ruthless super-powered crime boss. What can go wrong?”

The long road for Super Crooks being adapted on Netflix

Super Crooks has been in development one way or another for years. The last time it was nearing to be in a television format was back in 2016 when it was announced that Waypoint Entertainment had acquired the movie rights (alongside American Jesus).

That never progressed and of course, just a year later, Netflix had announced it had acquired the entire Millarworld library.

Super Crooks was quickly announced as one of the first projects back in March 2019 with it being one of the only titles set to be an anime series. It’s one of many Millarworld titles in development currently.

How long will Super Crooks be?

Thirteen episodes have been ordered in total with each set to be 30-minutes long.

Whether the series is considered just a limited series or planned to go on beyond season 1 is not yet known.

Who is the studio behind Millarworld’s Super Crooks?

If you’re worried about what studio is behind Super Crooks, don’t be. It’s been produced by the talent behind titles like Fullmetal Alchemist and My Hero Academia. We’re referring to Bones located in Tokyo, Japan founded back in 1998. Bones Studio B is working on this Netflix series.

They’re also working with Netflix on the Godzilla anime franchise too.

In a statement via his newsletter, Mark Millar singled out the director showering him with praising saying:

“A special shout out to director Motonobu Hori who has given us superhero visuals unlike anything I’ve ever seen from an American studio.”

How long was Super Crooks in development for?

Answering where the series is in development at any point in time is particularly difficult with animation, however, we have had a few production updates throughout the course of the past few years so let’s run through all the updates from Mark Miller himself.

In May 2020 Millar gave an update saying that he got early previews of production designs.

Just got a wee peek at the production designs for our Studio Bones SUPERCROOKS series & I think I just wet myself. @netflix own both this AND Jupiter's Legacy so the world-building is incredible, one about the heroes & the other about the SUPER-VILLAINS. This looks MAGNIFICENT! pic.twitter.com/FRaHAOx1k6 — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) May 19, 2020

Are you looking forward to the Millarworld series Super Crooks? Let us know in the comments.