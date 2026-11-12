Netflix Confirms Production on ‘The Twilight Between Us’ Starring Kang Dong Won and Kim Go Eun

Netflix has officially confirmed the production of the romantic K-drama The Twilight Between Us. The K-drama will star Kang Dong Won and Kim Go Eun, who have been confirmed as the two leads. Here’s everything we know about the K-drama.

The Twilight Between Us (previously known as Soul or Hon) is an upcoming South Korean romantic drama directed by Kim Won Suk (When Life Gives You Tangerines) and written by screenwriter Park Ji Eun (Crash Landing on You). Long-time Netflix collaborator Studio Dragon is one of several production companies behind the series, including Studio AA, Culture Depot, Baram Pictures, and Imagyners.

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We previously reported on The Twilight Between Us when it was known as Soul or Hon back in November 2025.

What is the plot of The Twilight Between Us?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the K-drama:

The Twilight Between Us follows Mu-yeong and Su-ryeon, heirs to two houses locked in a century-long feud, who are forced into marriage by royal decree — a union intended by the king to end generations of conflict, but one that soon spirals in unforeseen directions

Who are the cast members of The Twilight Between Us?

Kang Dong Won and Kim Go Eun have been approached to play the lead roles in Soul. The names of the roles have yet to be revealed.

Kang Dong Won only returned to television in 2025 after spending 21 years acting exclusively in films. He is best known for his roles in projects such as Temptation of the Wolves, Peninsula, Master, My Brilliant Life, and A Violent Prosecutor. He plays Mu Yeong.

Mu Yeong has been described as:

The illegitimate son of the House of Kang, who carries the ominous title “Demon of the North” and lives in obscurity despite his exceptional martial skill and noble heart. Gang, whose past roles span action, melodrama, thriller and fantasy, brings both Mu-yeong’s combat prowess and his emotional evolution to life as he enters a marriage that will alter the course of his destiny.

Kim Go Eun has starred in a handful of Netflix projects, including You and Everything Else, Little Women, The King: Eternal Monarch, and The Price of Confession. She plays Su Ryeon.

Su Yeong has been described as:

The only daughter of the House of Han. After failing to become Crown Princess, Su-ryeon finds herself bound by the royal marriage ban her union with Mu-yeong an unforeseen twist of fate. Kim brings her own vitality to Su-ryeon, a woman who refuses to be subdued even as she marries into her family’s sworn enemy.

Kim Shin Rok starred in Netflix titles such as Tastefully Yours, Hellbound, Sweet Home, Queen of Tears, and A Model Family.

Other cast members confirmed are:

Huh Joon Ho (Notes from the Last Row)

(Notes from the Last Row) Bang Hyo Rin (Aema)

(Aema) Choi Hyun Wook (Notes from the Last Row)

(Notes from the Last Row) Song Yoon Ah (Graceful Friends)

(Graceful Friends) Dan Lee (All of Us Are Dead)

(All of Us Are Dead) Lee Seung Pil (Our Sticky Love)

What is the production status of The Twilight Between Us?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

It’s unclear exactly when filming began, but with Netflix confirming production, we now know that filming is underway.

With production officially underway, we’ll see The Twilight Between Us release on Netflix in either 2027 or 2028.

We’ll know if Netflix plans to release the K-drama next year when they release their yearly Korean slate in January.

Would you like to see The Twilight Between Us on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!