‘Kill Bok Soon’ Spin-Off ‘Mantis’ Filming Underway and 2025 Release Confirmed

Kill Boksoon is getting a spin-off with Mantis. Filming is now underway, and the stars are Park Gyu Young, Yim Si Wan, and Jo-woo Jin. Here’s everything we know so far.

Mantis (also known as Samagwi) is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original crime-action movie directed by Lee Tae Sung and created by Byun Sung Hyun. It is also a spin-off of the Netflix film Kill Boksoon, which was watched for over 63.3 million hours by subscribers, which equated to roughly 27.5 million Netflix views.

What is the plot of Mantis?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for Mantis:

“Mantis, an ace assassin and a former colleague of Gil Boksoon, returns to a collapsed-order hired killer industry after his vacation. Upon reentering this anarchic world, Mantis encounters Jae-yi, his fellow trainee and rival, and Dok-go, a retired legendary killer, and realizes they are all vying for the top spot among the killers.”

Who are the cast members of Mantis?

Three cast members have been confirmed for Mantis.

Park Gyu Young plays the role of Jae-yi. The actress has starred in some big Netflix Originals, playing leading roles in Sweet Home and Celebrity. She will also star in the upcoming second season of Squid Game.

Netflix has provided a character description for Jae-yi:

“Jae-yi, an extremely talented killer ousted by MK Ent. after falling out of favor with her bosses. Jae-yi, an old friend of Mantis, harbors complex feelings for him because of his exceptional skills.”

Yim Si Wan plays the role of Han-ul. The actor has previously starred in Netflix K-dramas such as Thirty-Nine and Run On. Yim Si Wan will also star in the upcoming second season of Squid Game. However, whether the actor plays a lead, supporting, or guest role remains unknown.

Netflix has provided a character description for Han-ul:

“Han-ul, an ace assassin known as Mantis, working for MK Ent. Previously mentioned by Cha Min-kyu in Kill Boksoon to “have gone on a vacation,” Mantis returns to a chaotic industry in search of new opportunities.”

Jo-woo Jin will play the role of Dok-go. The actor was last seen on Netflix in Narco-Saints as Byun Ki Tae. He also starred in Mr. Sunshine, Happiness, Chicago Typewriter, and Goblin.

Netflix has provided the character description for Dok-go:

“Dok-go is the founding member of MK Ent. and the mentor of Mantis. Although he has long retired from active duty, he stepped in as the CEO of MK Ent. after Cha Min-kyu’s death and hopes to bring Mantis back.”

What is the production status of Mantis?

Official Production Status: Filming Ongoing (Last Updated: 02/09/2024)

We knew for some time that filming for Mantis would begin in late August. On September 2nd, Netflix finally confirmed that production is underway.

Netflix has confirmed that Mantis will be released on the platform in 2025. Given the filming dates, we’d expect a late 2025 release in November or December.

Are you looking forward to watching Mantis on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!