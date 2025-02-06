‘The Great Flood’ Korean Netflix Disaster Movie: Q4 2025 Release & First Look

Itaewon Class’s Kim Da Mi and Squid Games’ Park Hae Soo will co-star in Netflix’s exciting new disaster thriller movie, The Great Flood. The film will be released on Netflix in Q4 2025, and we have our first look at the series.

The Great Flood is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original disaster thriller written and directed by Kim Byung Woo. The feature is one of many exciting new South Korean movies headed to Netflix in 2023.

Netflix has announced its plans to release The Great Flood in Q4 (October-December) 2025.

What is the plot of The Great Flood?

The synopsis for The Great Flood has been sourced from AsianWiki:

A great flood has hit planet Earth. People, including An Na and Hee Jo struggle to survive in their apartment building, which is sinking into the water. An Na is an AI development researcher and Hee Jo belongs to a human resource security team, who is trying to save An Na from the disaster. But why is Hee Jo trying to save An Na and who is behind it?

Who are the cast members of The Great Flood?

At the time of writing, only two cast members have been confirmed for The Great Flood.

Kim Da Mi has been cast in the role of An Ma. The South Korean actress has already starred in lead roles in two extremely popular K-Dramas on Netflix, Our Beloved Summer, and Itaewon Class.

Park Hae Soo is one of the most instantly recognizable faces on Netflix thanks to his role as Cho Sang Woo or “No. 218” in Squid Game, and as Berlin in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist. He recently starred in the movie Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, and has a leading role in the upcoming crime drama Narco-Saints.

What is the production status of The Great Flood?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

The film has been a long time in the making.

Filming began on July 1st, 2022, and lasted for several months, ending on January 5th, 2023. This means that, at the time of this update, The Great Flood has been in post-production for two years.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Great Flood on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!