Year on year K-Dramas on Netflix arrive in greater number, and the quality of them only continues to grow further. 2022 is already shaping up to be an incredibly exciting year for K-Dramas on Netflix, and below we’ll be keeping track of all of the new K-Dramas coming to Netflix in 2022 and beyond.

Just like the previous years, we’ll be continuing to track all of the new K-Dramas cxfoming to Netflix in the new year, with monthly previews, and in-depth looks into all of the exciting K-Dramas headed your way.

Please Note: This isn’t the full list of all of the K-Dramas coming to Netflix in 2022 as more series are yet to be announced.

Café Minamdang (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Mystery| Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Seo In Guk, Oh Yeon Seo, Kwak Shi Yang, Kang Mi Na, Kwon Soo Hyun

Netflix Release Date: June 27th, 2022

Follows the mysterious events experienced by the former profiler Han Joon and his colleagues. It will tell the story of a suspicious café named Minamdang and the clients that visit the café.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Kang Ki Young, Jeon Bae Soo, Baek Ji Won

Netflix Release Date: June 29th, 2022

Twenty-seven-year-old lawyer Woo Young Woo graduated at the top of her class at the prestigious Seoul National University for college and law school. Boasting an impressive memory, a wonderfully creative thought process, and a 164 IQ score. However, due to her Aspergers Syndrome, she still finds herself struggling in everyday interactions.

Carter (2022) N

Director: Jung Byung Gil

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 133 Minutes

Cast: Joo Won, Lee Sung Jae, Kim Bo Min,

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Joo Won, the beloved actor of the smash-hit series Good Doctor will star in his very first Netflix Original when he takes on the role of Carter, a South Korean agent who is suffering from memory loss, is sent in to investigate a mysterious virus sweeping the Korean peninsula.

Money Heist (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Jeon Jong Seo, Park Hae Soo, Lee Won Jong, Kim Ji Hoon

Netflix Release Date: June 24th, 2022

Money Heist, the worldwide Spanish phenomenon, has been one of the most influential and popular non-English language dramas on Netflix. It was only a matter of time before an adaptation of Money Heist was put into production, and what better country than South Korea to try and replicate the show’s success?

Filming has now ended on the series, and we eagerly await its Netflix release!

Queen of the Scene (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Gong Hyo Jin, Park Ha Sun

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Gong Hyo Jin, last seen on KBS2’s popular drama, When the Camellia Blooms, is returning to Netflix for a new and exciting drama. The series is still in pre-production, which means it could be a late 2021 release date.

Kim Ma Ri, a famous South Korean drama writer has made a name for herself thanks to the shocking twists and turns of her stories. One day Ma Ri suddenly finds herself trapped within one of her own stories, and tries desperately to escape back to her own reality.

Little Women (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hoo, Wi Ha Joon, Uhm Ji Won

A modern retelling of one of the classic American novels from American author Louisa May Alcottt. The series will take place in a contemporary setting in modern day South Korea over 1860s Massachussets.

Remarriage & Desires (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hee-seon, Lee Hyun-wook, Jung Eugene, Cha Ji-yeon, Park Hoon

Netflix Release Date: August 2022

At the exclusive matchmaking agency Rex, the upper members of society are catered to. Members of the matchmaking service are ambitious and aspire to upgrade their social status by marrying into the ranks of the elite, in particular those listed under the “Black” tier, an elite group consisting only of 0.001 percent of the population.

Suriname: The Accidental Narco (Season 1) N

Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Dramwa, Thriller | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Hwang Jung Min, Park Hae Soo, Jo Woo Jin, Yoo Yeon Seok

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Another extremely exciting crimeee drama that we expect to be a smash hit with subscribers. The word online is that South Korean critics and TV buffs can’t wait to see the star-studded cast in action, as they look forward to the synergy that’s expected.

Based on true events, Suriname takes place in South America, where a drug lord operating in the country has grabbed the attention of the National Intelligence Service. The intelligence service enlists the help of an ordinary entrepreneur who set his sights on making his fortune in Suriname but only to fall knee-deep into the world of drug crime.

The Uncanny Counter (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Mystery, Fantasty | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Cho Byeong Ku, Yoo Joon Sang, Yeom Hye Ran, Kim Se Jeong

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Five demon hunters, known as Counters, disguise themselves as employees of a popular local noodle restaurant. In secret, the five use their special abilities to hunt down evil spirits who have returned to Earth, hellbent on pursuing eternal life.

JUNG_E (2022)

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Genre: Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kang Soo Yeon, Kim Hyun Joo, Ryu Kyung Soo

In the 22nd Century, the planet has become inhospitable, forcing the remnants of humanity to reside under one man-made shelter. But was erupts within, threatening to destroy what little remains of the population. The key to winning the war resides within a laboratory, where brain cloning technology is being developed.

A Model Family (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jung Woo, Park Hee Soon, Yoon Jin Seo, Park Ji Yeon, Kim Sung Oh

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Divorce and bankruptcy hangs over the heads of an ordinary family, who are down on their luck and on the brink of financial collapse. But when one of them stumbles across a car loaded with money, it results in the family crossing paths with a powerful drug organization. In order to escape from the dangers brought on by the drugs gang, the family must unite together.

Love to Hate You (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Ok Bin, Yoo Teo, Kim Ji Hoon, Go Won Hee, Lee Joo Bin

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Yeo Mi-ran, a rookie attorney, and Nam Kang-ho, the most popular actor in South Korea, both don’t believe in love. Despite not believing in love, Nam Kang-ho has a special interest in starring in romantic movies, while Yeo Mi-ran wants to outperform any man at her law firm. As fate would have it, the pair fall into a battle of love.

Somebody (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Young Kwang, Kang Hae Lim, Kim Yong Ji, Kim Soo Yeon

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Som, the developer of the popular social media app “Somebody,” is forced into a murder investigation when her app is central to the case. Her friend and detective, Ki Eun heads the investigation and is assisted by their mutual friend Mok Won.

Sparkling Oh! Life (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 2

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Ji Soo Won, Im Ho, Jeong Bo Seok, Park Young Hye

Netflix Release Date: 2022

We know very little about the upcoming k-drama other than the small number of cast members and a basic synopsis that depicts the series as following the process of becoming trot singer.

The Fabulous (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Chae Soo Bin, Choi Min Ho, Kim Min Kyu

Netflix Release Date: TBA

The ever bright and positive Pyo Ji Eun has always had dreams of working in fashion and has managed to find her way into working as the section chief of a luxury brand promotion agency. While she does struggle to face the competition around her, it doesn’t deter her from her dream.

20th Century Girl (2022)

Director: Bang Woo Ri

Genre: Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Jung Woo, Roh Yoon Seo, Gong Myung

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Black Knight (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Esom, Kang Yoo Seok, Kim Eui Sung, Song Seung Heon

Netflix Release Date: 2022

In the not too distant future, in the year 2071, the planet has been decimated by toxic air pollution. With less than 1% of the population surviving, the remnants of humanity have is now structured under a strict social class system. Thanks to the pollution, survivors very rarely leave their homes, which means they rely upon the delivery drivers known as nights, who risk their lives to deliver packages and fend off thieves.

Glitch (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Thriller | Runtime: 10

Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Nana, Lee Dong Hwi, Ryu Kyung Soo, Jung Da Bin

Netflix Release Date: 2022

After the boyfriend disappeared in a haze of mysterious flashing lights, Hong Ji Hyo enlists the help of the UFO Watcher community to find him.

Tell Me Your Wish (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Ji Change Wook, Choi Soo Young, Sung Dong Il, Won Ji An, Yang Hee Kyung

Yoon Gyeo Rye’s life has been tough. He lived at an orphanage and also spent time in a juvenile detention center and prison. He struggles to have a normal life. Due to an incident, he begins to volunteer at a hospice. There, he works with volunteer team leader Kang Tae Shik and nurse Seo Yeon Joo .

Seoul Vibe (2022) N

Director: Moon Hyun Sung

Genre: Action | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Joo Hyun, Ong Seong Wu

Netflix Release Date: TBA

1988, during the middle of the Seoul Olympic Games, a thrilling car chase takes place on the streets of Seoul as the Samgyedong Supreme Team, a crew of talented drivers, find themselves involved in the middle of an investigation of a slush fund.

Netlfix K-Dramas coming to Netflix beyond 2022

All of Us Are Dead (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Horror

Cast: Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hoo, Jo Yi Hyun, Park Solomon, Yoo In Soo

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Song of the Bandits (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Romance, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Seo Hyun, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Ho Jung

Netflix Release Date: 2023

An action melodrama in which the people who have been deprived of their livelihoods blow a refreshing shot for their family and colleagues, set in the 1920s during the Japanese colonial period.

Celebrity (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Lee Chung Ah, Park Gyu Young, Kang Min Hyuk, Lee Dong Gun, Jeon Hyo Sung

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Celebrity centers around the emerging class called “celebrity” and those who envy them. It features the fierce turbulent fears and painful and sad desires surrounding the world.

A Time Called You (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kang Hoon, Lee Min Goo

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Han Jun Hee’s boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun died one year ago. She still hasn’t gotten over his death and misses him a lot. One day, she somehow travels back in time to the year 1998 and finds herself as high school student Kwon Min Joo. There, she meets high school student Nam Si Heon. She is surprised to see how much Nam Si Heon resembles her late boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun.

The Glory (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Im Ji Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Shin Ye Eun

Netflix Release Date: 2023

In her high-school days, Moon Dong Eun had dreams of becoming an architect. However, thanks to suffering from a brutally violent attack from her bullies, Moon Dong Eun is forced to drop out of school. Years later, the bully gets married, has a child, and attends the same elementary school where Moon Dong Eun now works as the homeroom teacher. After years of plotting, Moon Don Eun begins her plan of revenge against her former bullies and the students who stood by and let it happen.

Queen Maker (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hee Ae, Moon So Ri, Ryu Soo Young, Kim Tae Hoon, Ki Do Hoon

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Two women join forces, Hwang Do Hee, a skilled career woman, who hasn’t come down from her 12 centimeter stilettos for 12 years, and the labor rights lawyer Oh Seung Sook aka “crazy rhinoceros.” Oh Seung Sook is the president of the women’s workers association, leader of the Worker’s Solidarity with Rights foundation, and a popular YouTuber with little interest in authority. However, the “Queen Maker” Hwang Do Hee is determined to make Oh Seung Sook the mayor of Seoul.

Arthdal Chronicles (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ji Won, Kim Ok Bin, Kim Sung Cheol

Netflix Release Date: 2023

In the mythical land of Arth during ancient times a power struggle ensues in the city Arthdal. Eun-Sum a young man born in the Blue Stone Village must overcome his curse that would bring destruction to the city of Arthdal. Meanwhile, the war-hero of Arthdal Ta-Gon dream of becoming the first king of Arthdal. After winning many wars over his illustrious career Ta-Gon has cemented his place as the most powerful man in the nation.

Born with the same curse as Eun-Sum, Tan-Ya is to be the successor of the Wahan Tribe. Despite the hardships and prejudice, Tan-Ya faces, her ambition is to become a politician.

Squid Game (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Netflix’s biggest Original series ever, there should be no surprise that Squid Game is returning for an exciting and thrilling second season!

Mask Girl (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Ahn Jae Hong, Yeom Hye Ran, Choi Daniel

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Kim Mo Mi is an ordinary office woman with a severe sense of inferiority in appearance, and is caught up in various incidents while as an internet broadcasting BJ with her face covered with a mask.

TBC jTBC Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2022

Below are all of the known jTBC dramas coming in 2022, but we’re still waiting for confirmation which ones are coming to Netflix.

The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate (Season 1)

Insider (Season 1)

Meteorological Agency People: The Cruelty of Office Romance (Season 1)

Blood Riding Love (Season 1)

Sabotage City (Season 1)

TBC tvN Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2022

Below are all of the known tvN dramas coming in 2022, but we’re still waiting for confirmation which ones are coming to Netflix.

Island (Season 1)

Big Mouth (Season 1)

Monstrous (Season 1)

Military Prosecutor Do Bae Man (Season 1)

Cruel Mrs Ae Ran (Season 1)

Eve’s Scandal (Season 1)

Unexpected Business (Season 2)

Tale of the Nine-Tailed (Season 2)

Tale of the Nine-Tailed (Season 3)

What K-Dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2022? Let us know in the comments below.